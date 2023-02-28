Keke Palmer has welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend Darius Jackson. The 29-year-old actress shared a series of photos and videos of the baby and the new parents on her Instagram page Monday. She also revealed the little one's name.

Palmer shared six slides and captioned each of them separately. "Only 48hrs of being parents!" she captioned the first image. In it, the couple can be seen looking at the selfie camera and comically popping their eyes out.

The actress then shared a video showing Jackson driving a car while she sing-along "Someone" by El Debarge, which was being played in the background.

"Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, 'Someone' by El Debarge was a favorite," she wrote. "We became each other's someone and made a someone, look at God!"

"The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purrr," she commented as she shared a photo of Jackson sitting on a rocking chair with the little one. The next photo showed the couple in the hospital as they both looked at the baby.

"'I'm not hiding the world from my son, I'm hiding my son from the world.' Hahaha," she said, referring to many celebrities who don't share the faces of their newborn babies.

"I'm just playing, my baby face is on this slide," she wrote against another photo, which featured a close-up shot of the baby's face, who was sleeping with a stuffed toy.

"Born during Black History Month, with a name to match," the actress added before revealing the baby's name. "LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo."

Many celebrities congratulated the actress. Singer Jhené Aiko simply wrote, "congratulations" with eye-heart popping emoji, while rapper Big Sean commented, "Big Congrats!!! Welcome to the club."

Actress Lauren London, singer Halle Bailey, host Jimmy Fallon and actresses Skai Jackson and Kyla Pratt also commented on the post.

The couple first got together in 2021 but they kept their relationship low-key. In March last year, the actress admitted her love for Jackson. Palmer first disclosed she was pregnant in December while making her debut on "Saturday Night Live."