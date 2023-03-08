KEY POINTS Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny stepped out in West Hollywood

The rumored couple packed on the PDA before parting ways

Jenner and Bad Bunny sparked dating rumors last month

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner continue to fuel dating rumors after being spotted packing on the PDA outside a restaurant in West Hollywood, California, Tuesday night.

The 27-year-old 818 Tequila founder was spotted with friends and her sister, Kylie Jenner, having dinner at the Japanese restaurant Sushi Park. The 28-year-old Puerto Rican rapper also joined the gathering, TMZ reported.

A video obtained by the outlet showed Jenner walking out of the restaurant with Bad Bunny trailing behind. Although the pair didn't seem to interact while walking along the balcony area, they met up at the parking lot to say their goodbyes.

Leaked photos showed the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" alum and the "Efecto" singer hugging before the former rode a black SUV. It was unclear whether the rumored couple leaned in for a kiss. But TMZ suggested that the rumored couple's position, where Jenner had both hands wrapped around Bad Bunny's neck, indicated that they did.

Kendall Jenner y Bad Bunny fueron vistos en West Hollywood, California. pic.twitter.com/OKLQhPjo5u — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) March 8, 2023

Dating rumors involving the pair started circulating last month after celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi spoke about a blind item and revealed in an episode of the "Deux U" podcast that the model and Grammy winner kissed at the Birds Street Club in Los Angeles.

"This single, famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private L.A. club last night," the host said, adding that it was Jenner.

"I have witnesses on the scene who saw her leave the club. It was the Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles. She left the club [and] got into her car. Two minutes later, they pulled Bad Bunny's car around, and he got in his car. So, I don't know what's going on with those two," the host concluded.

Days after the blind item revelation, the rumored couple was spotted out on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber. The reality star was photographed leaving Wally's restaurant in Beverly Hills alone. But soon after, her rumored flame left the same restaurant at the backside, according to another TMZ report.

Several media outlets, including E! News and Entertainment Tonight, confirmed that the 28-year-old "Ghost" singer and the 26-year-old Rhode beauty founder also dined in the wine and cheese bar restaurant at the same time.

An unnamed source also confirmed to People that the model and rapper "are spending time together."

"Kendall recently started hanging out with him," another unnamed source said, adding that the two were introduced by friends after Bad Bunny recently relocated to Los Angeles.

"She likes him and is having fun," the source added. "He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming."

International Business Time couldn't independently confirm the claims. Jenner and Bad Bunny have yet to confirm the dating rumors so far.