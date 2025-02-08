Amid a late-night flurry of Truth Social posts on Friday, President Donald Trump claimed he's making the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., great again by firing board members and the chairman, leading the center to issue an early-morning statement on Saturday.

"I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture," Trump stated, before attacking the Center for featuring drag shows.

"The Kennedy Center is an American Jewel, and must reflect the brightest STARS on its stage from all across our Nation. For the Kennedy Center, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!" Trump concluded.

The president announced a new board will be presented soon and he will take over as the "amazing Chairman," replacing David M. Rubenstein, who was elected in May 2010. Other members of the board include president Deborah F. Rutter, who oversees the center's programming, and treasurer Shonda L. Rhimes, founder of Shondaland and creator of "Grey's Anatomy."

In its statement, the Kennedy Center said it was aware of the POTUS' social media post but it hadn't received "official communications from the White House regarding changes to our board of trustees." Some board members have, however, received termination notices from the Trump administration.

Typically, the Center's board members appoint its chairman, according to the statement, but it clarified there's no language stopping a president from stepping in.

"There is nothing in the Center's statute that would prevent a new administration from replacing board members; however, this would be the first time such action has been taken with the Kennedy Center's board," the statement concluded.

Within hours of his initial shock claim, Trump shared a follow-up Truth Social post accompanied by an AI image of himself moonlighting as a conductor.

"Welcome to the New Kennedy Center!" he wrote.

