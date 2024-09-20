A Kentucky sheriff has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a judge in his courtroom, state police said.

Kentucky State Police said they received a 9-1-1 call Thursday from the Letcher County Courthouse, where emergency responders found District Judge Kevin Mullins, 54, with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency medical services tried to administer lifesaving measures, but they were unsuccessful and Mullins was pronounced dead at the scene.

After a preliminary investigation, Kentucky State Police say Letcher County Sheriff Shawn M. "Mickey" Stines, 43, fatally shot Mullins after the two had an argument inside the courthouse.

Police said Stine was taken into custody at the scene without incident and has since been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Trooper Matt Gayhart told WYMT that schools in the area were placed under temporary lockdown until police knew what they were dealing with.

So far no motive has been identified, however, police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Gov. Andy Beshear said in a Facebook post referencing Mullins' death, "There is far too much violence in this world, and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow."