Kevin Costner's divorce was never his idea, a report has claimed.

Costner and his wife of 18 years are divorcing after her filing Monday. However, several sources told People and Page Six that he never wanted a divorce.

"It was not anything that he wanted or sought, and if he could change the situation, he would," a source told People about the "Yellowstone" star's reaction.

According to Page Six, after Baumgartner filed for an $80 million divorce, there were allegations about his serial cheating. However, a longtime friend denied the cheating issue.

"There was no issue of cheating at all," the unnamed pal said.

Costner and Baumgartner were last spotted together on the Oscars red carpet in March. During the sighting, they appeared happy and in love. They didn't seem to have marital issues, with the source adding that the American actor, producer and director was also taken aback by his wife's filing.

"Kevin was very surprised by Christine's actions, he obviously doesn't want the divorce, and he would take her back," the source continued. "It's disappointing, he loves her, and he loves his children."

A production source also admitted that they were surprised by Costner's divorce.

"No one knew about any issues. He was not 'sequestered' on the set and would often go home to visit his family," the tipster said.

When asked about Baumgartner's reason for divorce, Costner's friend said, "I have no idea if Kevin even knows what the reasons are." According to the court documents obtained by TMZ, Baumgartner's cited "irreconcilable difference" as the reason for their separation.

The outlet added that the 68-year-old star had been away from his home for months filming "Yellowstone" in Montana, which might have put pressure on their marriage.

"The temptations are pretty strong, and there's a hungry world out there waiting for you to fall. So you can't even dabble without paying a huge price. I try to conduct my life with a certain amount of dignity and discretion, but marriage is a hard, hard gig," Costner previously said.

Costner's rep also clarified with Page Six that any cheating allegations are "absolutely not true."

Costner's rep confirmed their divorce and, in a statement, seemingly hinted that he was forced to participate in the divorce due to some things that happened "beyond his control."

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired, which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," his rep said.

Costner and Baumgartner share three children — Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12. He is also a dad to four older children from previous relationships — Annie, Lily, Joe, and Liam.