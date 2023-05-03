KEY POINTS Kevin Costner's rep said "circumstances beyond [the actor's] control" led to the split

Kevin Costner, whose wife Christine Baumgartner recently filed for divorce, has accumulated a fortune worth hundreds of millions of dollars over his decades-long career.

The 68-year-old actor, who has starred in many hit projects, including the drama series "Yellowstone," has an estimated net worth of $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

At the peak of his career in the 1980s and 1990s, Costner was among the highest-paid actors in the world. He starred in 1987's "The Untouchables," 1990's "Dances with Wolves," which he also directed, as well as 1991's "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves."

He reportedly earned $5 million in salary for "Dances with Wolves," which won seven Academy Awards, including best picture. He made another $14 million for the 1995 blockbuster "Waterworld."

As of this writing, the critically acclaimed actor, producer and director has won two Academy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, one Primetime Emmy Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In recent years, Costner has earned praise for his work in the Paramount series "Yellowstone." Ahead of the filming of the fifth season, he reportedly signed a deal that boosted his per-episode salary to $1.2 million for the 16-episode season, which was split into two tranches.

The first tranche aired between November 2022 and January. However, in February, reports claimed that Costner had a falling out with series creator and producer Taylor Sheridan and Paramount over the number of days he would be required to film the second tranche.

Assuming he finishes the project and appears in all episodes, he will make $19.2 million. If the series is renewed for another season, his per-episode salary is expected to increase to $1.5 million, and he could make $24 million for the sixth season.

But People reported that there were rumors Costner might leave the show to focus on directing and starring in an upcoming Western film "Horizon."

On Tuesday, Costner's rep confirmed via a statement to People that Baumgarten, 49, filed for divorce from the actor after 18 years of marriage.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," his rep said. "We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Costner's estranged wife cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

The former couple shares three children — Grace Avery, 12, Hayes Logan, 14, and Cayden Wyatt, 15.

Costner also has four older children from previous relationships, daughters Annie and Lily and sons Joe and Liam.

The divorce filing came months after Costner gushed over his wife during an interview with People.

"My wife does things that just completely... It just helps. The house is prettier because of her. Everything is warmer because of her. There's these little things that she does and I think it's the power of love, but that she makes her home that way," he said.