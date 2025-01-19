Kid Rock claimed President-elect Donald Trump called him to ask if the Secret Service barred him from bringing strippers to Trump's "Victory Rally."

Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, said Trump had gotten wind of a comment Rock made about the Secret Service telling him "no girls on poles" during his performance at the rally, which is happening Sunday at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

"Friday morning I got a call from the President and [Trump's spouse] Melania and it was kind of mind-blowing, I've tried to leave him alone, he's got a lot on his plate, I would think, right now," Rock said on "Fox & Friends" on Sunday.

"He called and he goes, 'Did the Secret Service really tell you that you can't use strippers?'" Rock added.

Rock said he told Trump "No, sir, I was just joking around," to which the President-elect apparently replied "Ah, that's funny."

Rock also told "Fox & Friends" that being in Washington for the rally "feels like the rebirth of our nation."

In another surprising admission, Rock said Trump consulted him about whether or not to hold his Monday inauguration indoors.

"'Let me ask you a question-people could really have a bad experience, maybe some people could get hurt, our first responders—what do you think about me moving the inauguration indoors?'" Rock says Trump asked him.

"I'm like—uhhhhh," Rock responded, implying he didn't have an answer to the question.

Trump's inauguration will be held inside the Capitol due to extremely cold temperatures forecasted in D.C. on Monday.

