A teenage boy who went viral after snapping a selfie with Justin Timberlake at the end of the singer's Super Bowl halftime show in 2018 spent his Super Bowl weekend this year behind bars.

Ryan McKenna, dubbed the "Selfie Kid," was arrested Saturday night after police were called to a shopping mall in Naples, Florida, due to a disturbance caused by a man who was allegedly drunk and physically fighting with his friends at California Pizza Kitchen, according to the arrest report obtained by TMZ.

An unidentified 15-year-old boy, who introduced himself as McKenna's friend, told the authorities that he and the now-18-year-old social media star got into an argument that escalated into a physical altercation.

McKenna allegedly stood up, aggressively pushed their table and started yelling obscenities at the boy's girlfriend, the report said.

The report said that while the police were speaking with the 15-year-old boy, McKenna interrupted and started arguing with the younger teen.

Police advised McKenna to step away, but he continued to argue with the younger boy until officers took him aside to calm him down.

Police said that shopping center security asked to have McKenna escorted out of the premises. But while officers were explaining to the process to him, police said McKenna became aggressive, waving his arms, yelling and trying to approach the 15-year-old boy.

Authorities added that they had to physically restrain the once-viral star by putting their hands on McKenna's chest to stop him from confronting the friend. They also claimed that McKenna kept resisting, continued yelling and even grabbed the officers' hands to remove them from his chest.

The teen also allegedly resisted being handcuffed, so the police had to take him to the ground before they could place him in handcuffs.

According to the arrest records, McKenna was brought to the Naples Jail Center and was booked on charges of felony battery on a law enforcement officer and two misdemeanors — resisting arrest and obstruction of an officer.

McKenna's mom, Tracy, spoke to TMZ and insisted that her son was not drunk. She also claimed that McKenna was only horsing around with his friends at the pizza restaurant.

She told the outlet that one of her son's friends pulled a chair out from under him, which prompted McKenna to push the table, trying to be funny.

McKenna was released on bond Sunday, the same Super Bowl LVII was held, the New York Post reported.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 6.

McKenna became an internet sensation over five years ago after his selfie with the 42-year-old "Sexy Back" singer at the 2018 Super Bowl went viral on social media.

The singer and the then-13-year-old boy reunited two months later at Timberlake's concert at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, according to Page Six. McKenna was gifted tickets and backstage passes by Timberlake to the show.