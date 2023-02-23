KEY POINTS A kidnap victim in North Carolina was able to reach authorities

A kidnap victim in North Carolina was tied to a chair with barbed wire and suffered other forms of abuse, according to police.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) responded to the East Fork Community after receiving a report Sunday of an individual showing up at a residence in the area and claiming they had been kidnapped, Sheriff James "Buddy" Harwood said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Responding deputies discovered that the unnamed victim suffered "numerous lacerations to the face, body and arms," the police chief claimed.

They also had "multiple cross symbols" carved onto their face and body, according to Harwood.

Authorities began canvassing the area and determined that the abuse was carried out inside a local home.

"The victim's hands had been tied to a chair with [barbed] wire, the victim's feet were also tied up with [barbed] wire, the victim's chest was tied to a beam of the residence with [barbed] wire, and the victim's mouth had been taped," Hardwood said in his statement.

"The victim had been punched in the head, kicked in the head, struck multiple times in the head by multiple firearms, struck multiple times with a crowbar, sliced by multiple knives causing numerous lacerations to the victim's face and hands," the sheriff added.

Police have arrested three individuals in connection to the case — identified as Nicole Sawyer, 18; James Angel, 19; and Patrick Banks, 24.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to receive medical treatment.

Photos shared by Harwood suggested that police were able to seize what looked like a shotgun, crowbar, pistol and knife.

Sawyer, Angel and Banks were each charged with felonies first-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury with intent to kill and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

Both Angel and Banks had outstanding warrants at the time of their arrests.

Angel had a warrant for larceny and possession of marijuana from another county.

Meanwhile, Banks was wanted for cutting off a probation monitoring device, according to Harwood. He was slapped with an additional possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge over the alleged abuse that happened at East Fork.

All three are still in custody at Madison County Jail.