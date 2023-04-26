KEY POINTS Christina Ashten Gourkani, who was known for resembling Kim Kardashian, died on April 20

Christina Ashten Gourkani, an OnlyFans model who went viral for having an uncanny resemblance to Kim Kardashian, has died. She was 34.

Gourkani passed away on April 20 after suffering from cardiac arrest, her family wrote in the description of a GoFundMe page they started for the content creator.

"It is with deep sorrow and [an immensely] heavy broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani," her family wrote Tuesday.

"In the early morning hours at approximately 4:31 a.m. on [April 20, 2023], our family received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying hysterically on the other end of the line...Ashten is dying...Ashten is dying," her loved ones continued. "A phone call that instantly shattered our world and will forever haunt our family for the rest of our lives."

According to her family, Gourkani's death is currently being investigated as a "homicide" related to a "medical procedure that took a turn for the worse." They did not share any details about the procedure, citing the privacy of the late model and the ongoing investigation.

Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart abruptly and unexpectedly stops pumping, causing the blood to stop flowing to the brain and other vital organs in the body. The main causes of cardiac arrest include ventricular fibrillation or ventricular tachycardia; however, half of the cardiac arrests reportedly happen to people who did not know they had a heart problem, according to the National Institutes of Health.

It is one of the most common causes of death, with at least 300,000 to 450,000 deaths in the U.S. each year. Nine of out 10 people who go into cardiac arrest outside the hospital reportedly die within minutes.

Gourkani's family started the GoFundMe page to raise money to cover her medical and funeral expenses. The page, which aims to raise $40,000, has received more than $4,500 in donations as of press time.

The model's loved ones said that they were "grateful" for the support and "generous words" they received during the "most difficult time of [their] lives."

"If you knew Ashten, you knew that everyone mattered to her. She was such a caring and loving free spirit that always took the time to bring a smile to anyone's face she crossed paths with," they wrote, adding that the model was kind and had a gift for connecting with people.

"On many occasions, I've seen her turn her adversaries into lifelong friends just after 10 seconds of pouring her charismatic joy, positive energy, and her beautiful smile that she gave to those around her. Ashten's spirit is a light that will forever carry on to her loved ones around her and those that she has left behind," her family continued.

Gourkani described herself as a model for international television, print and fashion. She was also a travel blogger and cosplay artist, according to her Twitter bio.

Gourkani was known for producing adult content on OnlyFans and SextPanther.