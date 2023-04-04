KEY POINTS Gregory Locke got fired after making a scathing comment against Vickie Paladino

Locke took to Twitter to express his disbelief over his termination Monday

The former judge also works as a porn star, creating content for OnlyFans and JustFor.Fans

A former New York City judge — who also works as an adult content creator — slammed the city council after getting fired over a scathing comment he made against city councilwoman Vickie Paladino.

Administrative law judge Gregory Locke took to Twitter Monday to express his disbelief over his termination, explaining that it came after the N.Y.C.'s city council "took issue" over Twitter posts he made in response to "their bigoted and misguided statements about drag queens and about the queer community at large."

Last week, I was fired from my job as a New York City Administrative Law Judge. This came after a member of the City Council took issue with tweets I wrote in response to their bigoted and misguided statements about drag queens and about the queer community at large. The Council... — gregory ◡̈ (@popLOCKEdropit) April 3, 2023

He seemingly pertained to the comment he made against Paladino last month after she harshly criticized the Drag Queen Story Hour program hosted in public schools and libraries, according to The New York Post.

The 33-year-old judge also added that the council members and American news outlets also took the opportunity to "expose" him for his unrelated work as a porn star, defending that it did not occur during or at his work for the city.

"It is disappointing that the City of New York decided to take the side of a documented bigot instead of seizing an opportunity to stand against ever-growing anti-LGBTQ hatred, particularly the fervent hatred toward the trans and nonbinary communities," Locke said, adding that his action, though was not "polite, did not violate any ethical guidelines."

He continued, "The most vulnerable members of the queer community are fighting for their lives, and the only people offended by my tweets are those more interested in policing language than opposing policies and politics which kill."

Locke started moonlighting as a porn star on OnlyFans in November 2020, charging fans at least $12 per month for varying X-rated content including hardcore pornography, orgies and instances of drinking contents from what appeared to be a used condom, per The Post. He also maintains another account on a site called JustFor.Fans, where he charges nearly $10.

Though Locke's job as a porn star remained lowkey, it was exposed to the limelight after the councilwoman filed an official complaint over his scathing comment.

"This city must have absolute faith in its courts at every level, and employing individuals like Mr. Locke in positions of legal authority only corrodes the people's trust in the professionalism and impartiality of our institutions," Paladino told The Post, adding that Locke's "dark-activities" run erroneously against city rules governing out-of-court behavior.

According to Section 104 of N.Y.'s Rules Of Conduct, "A City administrative law judge shall conduct all of his or her extra-judicial activities so that they: (1) do not cast reasonable doubt on the City administrative law judge's capacity to act impartially as a City administrative law judge; (2) do not detract from the dignity of judicial office; (3) do not interfere with the proper performance of judicial duties; and (4) are not incompatible with judicial office."

It is unclear if Locke's work as an adult content creator violates such standards.

The judge-turned-porn star has since been fired from his day job, where he was paid $58 per hour to adjudicate parking tickets, due to "unprofessional behavior." His bosses previously admitted that they were unaware of his extra-curricular activities.

Despite the unfortunate event, the judge promised to continue catering his legal skills to paid clients and offer pro bono services to LGBTQ+ community members in need, adding that his X-rated accounts will remain.

"Sex work, including porn, is not shameful, and I will not filter my thoughts and actions to appease those who enact harm on my community. This started not as a political disagreement, but as a human one. A politician used their influence to win this battle, underscoring just how important it is -- now more than ever -- to stand up against bigotry and ensure the protection of the rights of the most vulnerable," Locked concluded on Twitter.