Kim Kardashian is one of the most popular celebrities in the United States. This could be attributed to the more than a decade success of the reality TV show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." The show reported earned the family hundreds of millions during its run. With the famous sisters, and their parents, having become among the country's most sought-after endorsers, one could only surmise the accumulated net worth of every Kardashian. So, what could be the net worth of Kardashian?

Net worth

Forbes estimated the net worth of reality TV star Kardashian at a whopping $1.7 billion. This was the figure provided by the financial site as of March 12, 2024. Hence, one could surmise that Kardashian's net worth for 2024 would be around the aforementioned figure.

In 2023, she ranked 21st in Forbes' list of America's Self-Made Women and ranked 2259 in the list of billionaires in the same year.

Sources

The 43-year-old Kardashian has leveraged her reality TV fame into a billion-dollar empire, with the majority of her wealth tied to her ownership stake in Skims, her successful shapewear brand. Skims reached a valuation of $4 billion following a significant funding round in 2023, with notable investors such as billionaires Stephen Mandel, Daniel Sundheim, and Josh Kushner, who happens to be Ivanka Trump's brother-in-law.

In 2020, Kardashian made a strategic move by selling 20% of KKW Beauty, her cosmetics and fragrance venture, to Coty, a publicly traded company, for $200 million. Despite this success, she decided to close down KKW Beauty in 2021 to focus on a new venture.

In June 2022, Kardashian launched SKKN By Kim, a luxury skincare line featuring a nine-step regimen. This move demonstrates her ongoing commitment to the beauty and wellness industry.

The journey to fame

Kardashian's journey into the entertainment industry began with her work as a stylist and personal shopper for celebrities. However, her breakthrough came in the early 2000s when her friendship with socialite Paris Hilton opened doors to Hollywood's inner circle, boosting her visibility.

In 2007, Kardashian's fame skyrocketed with the unauthorized release of a private video she made with her then-boyfriend, singer Ray J. Despite the ensuing legal battle, the scandal significantly raised her public profile.

The same year, Kardashian and her family premiered on the reality TV show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which chronicled their lives. The show's success turned Kardashian into a household name and paved the way for her entrepreneurial ventures.

Since then, Kardashian has capitalized on her fame by launching successful businesses in fashion, beauty, and technology, cementing her status as a prominent figure in entertainment and pop culture.

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians"

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" was a highly successful reality television series that aired for 20 seasons from 2007 to 2021. While exact figures for the show's earnings are not publicly disclosed, it is estimated that the Kardashian-Jenner family earned hundreds of millions of dollars from the series.

The family reportedly earned around $30 million per season in later years of the show, with the majority of the earnings coming from their salaries as executive producers and cast members. Additionally, the family used the show as a platform to promote their various business ventures, which likely contributed to their overall earnings.

Personal life

Kardashian was born on Oct. 21, 1980, in Los Angeles, California, to parents Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner. She has three siblings: Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian, as well as two half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

She has been married three times. Her first marriage was to music producer Damon Thomas in 2000, but the couple divorced in 2004. She then famously married basketball player Kris Humphries in a televised wedding in 2011, but they divorced after just 72 days. In 2014, Kardashian married rapper Kanye West, with whom she has four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in early 2021, and the divorce was finalized in 2022. As part of the divorce settlement, Kardashian reportedly paid $23 million to retain ownership of their stunning Hidden Hills mansion, designed by Axel Vervoordt.

The star has four children with Kanye West: North (born in 2013), Saint (born in 2015), Chicago (born in 2018), and Psalm (born in 2019).