Berryman Products, a family-owned manufacturer of automotive chemicals, commemorates over a century of evolving, innovating, and adapting while staying true to its roots. Few companies can claim such longevity, and even fewer can say they've done it while maintaining the same values that built them in the first place.

The automotive industry changed over the century, but Berryman Products held on to its steadfast presence and mission of providing high-quality fuel additives, cleaners, degreasers, lubricants, and maintenance solutions. The company has endured economic shifts, technological advancements, and changing consumer needs, a feat that only shows its commitment to its philosophy that founder Waldo B. "Pappy" Berryman shaped.

In 1918, Berryman, a stud horse breeder in Dallas, Texas, made an unusual deal of trading a prize-winning stallion for a patented tire-sealing formula. It was obviously a gamble, but Berryman, as someone with a keen mind for chemistry, saw potential. He worked on refining the formula, patented it, and sold it across the country.

The Berryman family lived a nomadic life in the early days, traveling in a converted Graham truck from town to town. Pappy would sell the tire sealant to customers on the streets to barter for meals, fuel, and lodging. Interestingly, when he found a receptive market, he would check into a hotel, mix batches of the formula in the bathtub, and fill orders from the back of his truck the next day. Pappy would even attach his face to the labels. Eventually, his image became a guarantee of quality, building trust with his customers.

Demand for Berryman's products had grown by the early 1920s, so the entrepreneur set up his first manufacturing site in a small, makeshift facility in Lima, Ohio. Here, he expanded the product line to include early offerings like Solvall Tune-Up Oil, OilZall Valve Oil, and Lubrex Super-Lubricant. These reliable products solidified Pappy's status as a trusted name in automotive maintenance.

As one might imagine, a 107-year-old business inevitably faced numerous challenges along the way. There's the Great Depression, World War II, and shifting economic conditions. Notably, Berryman never faltered in employing his philosophy of "quality first, no matter the cost." This belief helped the company survive and ensured each new generation carried the torch with the same determination.

Pappy's only son, Colonel Waldo "Bud" Berryman Jr., had no interest in joining the business at first. He was a career military man who had his sights elsewhere. Fate had other plans, however. Berryman Products' future took an unexpected turn due to Bud's close friendship with R.H. Blankenship, a Florida-based automotive entrepreneur. Intrigued by the company's solid reputation, he purchased Berryman Products in 1970. He didn't strip away its identity (a rarity for acquisitions), as he saw the value in maintaining the Berryman name—a name that had become synonymous with quality.

The new owner embraced its legacy instead of overhauling the company. The Blankenship family moved Berryman Products to Arlington, Texas, where it still operates today. Under Blankenship, the B-12 Chemtool® became the company's flagship product. New products were introduced throughout the 1970s and 1980s. These innovations were still guided by the commitment to quality that Pappy had ingrained decades earlier.

Now, the Blankenship family remains the owner. Four generations have already contributed to the company's success. Berryman Products strays away from the approach of corporate giants that might be solely focused on profit margins. "We see our employees as an extension of the family," emphasizes Beau Blankenship, Vice President and General Manager of Berryman Products. "This culture of loyalty and commitment shaped the company, so we made sure to create an environment where employees stayed for decades."

Blankenship grew up around the business, hence his deep appreciation for its history and the people who built it. In fact, as a child, his science fair projects were mostly focused on chemistry. His father's work at Berryman truly influenced him. He saw the dedication of employees who had been with the company for decades—some even before he was born. Needless to say, he sees Berryman Products as a way to preserve a tradition.

Blankenship believes that tradition is what sets the company apart. Berryman Products has survived because it has stayed true to its values. It remained focused on delivering high-quality solutions for automotive maintenance while others chased trends. "It's what distinguishes us," he states. "Not just the family aspect, but the fact that we've been here through every major change in the automotive industry. Think electric cars, hydrogen fuel, or new emissions standards. Yes, we've adapted, but we have also stayed true to what we do best, which is making quality products. We could change our structure, make cheaper products, and probably be a lot bigger. But that's not what Waldo Berryman was about, and that's not what we're about today."

Berryman Products intends to continue employing its founder's principles that made it successful in the first place. Beau Blankenship remarks: "We want to be here for the next hundred years, and that means staying true to who we are. We'll keep our ear to the ground, respond to changes, and be there with the right solution at the right time."