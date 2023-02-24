KEY POINTS Kim Zolciak-Biermann's mansion will no longer be auctioned off on March 7

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her husband Kroy Biermann are keeping their mansion in Georgia.

Last week, multiple outlets reported that the couple's home in Alpharetta, Georgia, was placed in foreclosure. People magazine obtained a notice from Fulton County that Truist Bank will auction off the multimillion-dollar property from the steps of the Fulton County courthouse on March 7.

However, an anonymous source close to the Bravo star told People Friday that the issue has been resolved and that the mansion is off the auction block.

"The couple has taken the action to clear this up," the insider said.

The law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the auction was canceled Wednesday.

The reason for the cancellation was not provided, but the law office told ET that no new date has been set for the sale of the home.

The former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and her husband had reportedly defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out to buy the property, which has seven bedrooms and can be seen in a video tour Zolciak-Biermann gave in 2015 on her Bravo show "Don't Be Tardy."

A rep at the Fulton County Tax Assessor's Office, which did not oversee this foreclosure, told Page Six last week that there were outstanding fees, including penalties, listed for the property.

However, the reality star has insisted that the whole thing was a "misunderstanding" with the bank, an unnamed source previously told People.

"She is telling everyone this is a misunderstanding and is being sorted out," the source said, adding, "She's not moving."

Zolciak-Biermann's two adult daughters echoed their mom's sentiment about the property Wednesday.

"Everything is still there, we all live there," Ariana, 21, told TMZ, when she and her 25-year-old sister Brielle arrived at LAX. The pair confirmed they had stayed at their mansion in Georgia the night before.

"We'll see what happens March 7," she added, referring to the date the property was originally set to be auctioned. "Stay tuned."

Zolciak-Biermann and her husband purchased the home for $880,000 in 2012. According to Realtor.com, the property's price has almost tripled since then, and it is now worth $2,540,300.

Zolciak-Biermann previously addressed the foreclosure rumors via a video on her Instagram Story, captured by @BravoHousewives in November 2022.

"OK you guys, my house has not sold for $257,000," she said in the video before panning the camera around the interior of her home. "If you guys think I would let my home that we've put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you're an idiot, OK? For real."

"So, what are you gonna do, haters, when I'm here for Christmas, and I'm here for my birthday in May, and I'm here for all these amazing dates? I'm here until I f—ing want to move, until I decide I don't want to live here anymore. So, enjoy the view, haters. You're going to be seeing it for quite some time," Zolciak-Biermann added.