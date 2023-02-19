KEY POINTS Kim Zolciak-Biermann and husband Kroy Biermann's mansion in Georgia will be auctioned off on March 7

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her husband Kroy Biermann are losing their Georgia mansion, according to reports.

Last year, the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum denied that their mansion in the Manor Golf & Country Club in Alpharetta, Georgia, was in foreclosure in a video for her "haters."

However, People obtained a notice from Fulton County Wednesday revealing that the property will be going to auction next month.

Truist Bank will auction off the home from the steps of the Fulton County courthouse on March 7, according to the notice.

Zolciak-Biermann and her husband reportedly defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out for the property in October 2012.

The celebrity couple's lawyer and representative did not immediately respond to People's request for comment, but Us Weekly also obtained documents indicating that the pair's Georgia mansion is in foreclosure and is up for auction.

According to Realtor.com, the seven-bedroom home is estimated to be currently worth $2,540,300.

In November last year, Zolciak-Biermann shut down rumors that their mansion was in foreclosure with a video on her Instagram Story captured by @BravoHousewives.

"OK you guys, my house has not sold for $257,000," she said in the video before panning the camera around the interior of her home. "If you guys think I would let my home that we've put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you're an idiot, OK? For real."

"So, what are you gonna do, haters, when I'm here for Christmas, and I'm here for my birthday in May, and I'm here for all these amazing dates? I'm here until I f—ing want to move, until I decide I don't want to live here anymore. So, enjoy the view, haters. You're going to be seeing it for quite some time," Zolciak-Biermann added.

Zolciak-Biermann and her husband bought the home for $880,000 in 2012. The property also faced foreclosure in 2014, Page Six reported.

The spacious residence has plenty of space for the couple to raise their six children. They are parents to Kroy "KJ" Jagger Jr., 11, Kash Kade, 10, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 9. Biermann adopted her two daughters, Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21, from a previous relationship.

Back in 2015, Zolciak-Biermann proudly showed off her home in an episode of their Bravo reality series "Don't Be Tardy."

"I absolutely love our new home," she said.

She gave viewers a glimpse of their dining room, her Versace China collection that they haven't used and her favorite room in the house, which she called "the Hollywood room."

"This is actually my girls' TV room or where they hang out with their friends and I am obsessed with this room," the reality star said before pointing out the chandelier. "This chandelier is 8 feet by 7 feet, it's just amazing. I did f--king good up here. Proud of myself."