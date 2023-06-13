KEY POINTS King Charles will take part in the upcoming Trooping the Colour parade on horseback

King Charles will take the salute as the Colonel in Chief of the seven regiments of the Household Division

The last time a British monarch performed the tradition was in 1986

King Charles will bring back an old and special royal tradition in his upcoming birthday parade in London.

King Charles, 74, will take part in the Trooping the Colour Saturday as sovereign on horseback, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.

It will be the first time a reigning British monarch has performed the tradition in nearly 40 years. Queen Elizabeth II last rode on horseback in the annual parade in 1986.

"His Majesty The King will take the Salute as Colonel in Chief of the seven regiments of the Household Division, at the Birthday Parade on Horse Guards Parade, on Saturday 17th June 2023," the palace said in a statement, Fox News Digital reported.

It continued, "Marking the first time that the reigning Monarch has ridden at Trooping the Colour since 1986, when Queen Elizabeth II last rode, The King will join His Majesty's Birthday Parade on horseback."

Trooping the Colour is the annual birthday parade for the British sovereign. King Charles' actual birthday is on Nov. 14. He usually marks the day with a more private celebration.

Before he became King last year following the death of his mother, Charles had attended the event since he was a child — first for his grandfather, King George VI, and then for Queen Elizabeth II.

According to Royal Museums Greenwich, Trooping the Colour was first started by King George II in 1748 and has its origins on the battlefield. It described that a regiment's flag or "colors" was a key rallying point for soldiers during battle.

"In order to ensure that every soldier would be able to recognize their colors, the flag would be marched or 'trooped' regularly round the ranks," the museum said. "A regiment's colors came to have huge significance for serving soldiers, and the gain or loss of colors were seen as decisive moments in battle."

It continued, "This military function gained royal significance during the reign of George II, the first monarch to tie his birthday celebrations into the summer ceremony – despite the fact that his actual birthday was in November."

King Edward VII's birthday was also in November. It was during his reign when the "official" summer birthday celebrations for the monarch were standardized. Trooping the Colour now takes place annually every second Saturday in June.

On Saturday, King Charles' son Prince William joined the final rehearsal for the upcoming Trooping the Colour.

The Prince of Wales was in full uniform while reviewing the preparations of more than 1,400 soldiers of the Household Division and the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery during what is known as the Colonel's Review.

At least three guardsmen fainted due to the extreme heat, according to reports.

Following the military parade, Prince William, who is honorary Colonel of the Welsh Guards, praised the soldiers for their dedication.

"A big thank you to every soldier who took part in the Colonel's Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W," he tweeted.