KEY POINTS Queen Consort Camilla's grandchildren will reportedly play a role at her and King Charles' coronation

Camilla's grandchildren will hold a canopy over her head when she is anointed with holy oil

The role was reportedly previously reserved for duchesses

Royal fans will get to witness the dynamics of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's blended family during the couple's upcoming coronation, according to reports.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.

Camilla's grandchildren – who are not official members of the royal family and have been largely kept out of the spotlight – will be included in the service, the U.K. Times and Hello! magazine recently reported. International Business Times could not independently verify the information.

Royal commentator and broadcaster Jonathan Sacerdoti spoke with Fox News Digital about the major move, saying he believes it would highlight the royal family's "more inclusive stance" on blended families.

"This idea draws attention to the King and Queen's blended family situation – theirs is a second marriage for both of them," Sacerdoti said.

"Acknowledging the blended nature of their family in such an open and proud way will be seen as them actively choosing to reflect the many other blended families that increasingly make up the United Kingdom population," he continued. "These days, more and more people have stepchildren and step-grandchildren, and it will be important for them to see the royal family taking a more inclusive stance."

Sacerdoti acknowledged that the royal family is different from the rest of the population but noted that they also reflect social changes affecting the wider public.

The Queen Consort has five grandchildren — Lola, 15, and Freddy, 13, from son Tom Parker Bowles and Eliza, 15, and 13-year-old twins Louis and Gus from daughter Laura Lopes. Camilla shares both Tom and Laura with her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

During the May ceremony, Camilla's teen grandchildren will reportedly hold a canopy over her head as she is anointed with holy oil — a role previously performed by duchesses, titled members of the British aristocracy.

"She would like it to be her grandchildren," an unnamed palace insider told the U.K. Times, adding that Camilla "does not want duchesses."

Sacerdoti speculated that the image with the grandchildren is meant to invoke that King Charles and Camilla are "loving parents and grandparents."

"The King ascended to the throne at a relatively old age, and by including loved teenage members of the family in the coronation ceremony, he will help connect it to the younger generation and also show the more loving, family side to both the King and Queen," Sacerdoti told Fox News Digital.

Buckingham Palace did not respond to the outlet's request for comment.

At their upcoming coronation, Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, will be the oldest King and Queen Consort crowned in British history.

Queen Camilla breaks the record previously held by Queen Alexandra, who was 58 when she was crowned as Queen Consort in 1902, and Prince George, who was 49 when his wife Queen Anne acceded in 1702, Westminster Abbey records showed.