Meghan Markle allegedly felt the palace only wanted Prince Harry for King Charles' coronation.

Kinsey Schofield, the host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, appeared on GB News and talked about the members of the royal family, including Kate Middleton's pancakes and the rumors about Markle's alleged feeling toward the King's coronation.

Host Isabel Webster asked her about the speculations regarding the Duchess of Sussex allegedly feeling left out and "excluded" from King Charles' coronation. The "R is for Revenge'" author confirmed that she heard the rumors about it.

"That's right," Schofield said. "You know, reports are that Meghan is feeling like the palace is really only trying to persuade Harry to come and that Meghan is not a priority. And that makes her very unhappy."

According to Schofield, Markle also wanted to be persuaded for the coronation. She wanted the palace to want her to be there too, not just her husband because "they're a unit."

"She believes they are a unit and that it should be both of them that are wanted and the palace should be eager to have them both come. But allegedly, the palace really is only trying to persuade Harry that's their goal," Schofield continued. "Whether that's true or whether it's just deemed as a slight, which seems to be something that happens often with the Sussexes — they interpret something differently than we would — that's up in the air. But the allegations are that Meghan is feeling excluded because, you know, she wants to be welcome too."

Schofield also talked about the Sussexes' response to the report that they were suing "South Park" for their portrayal in the second episode of Season 26 titled "The Worldwide Privacy Tour." NBC News royal reporter Neil Sean claimed in an article published on Fox News Digital that an anonymous source with direct knowledge of the matter said the couple's portrayal could have "legal ramifications."

"It's all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports," the Sussexes' spokesperson said in a statement to People.

Schofield noted that the royal couple did not deny that their lawyers were looking into the episode for possible legal actions.

"They said it was a baseless and boring rumor, but they did not deny that their lawyers were combing through the episodes to see if there was any way they could sue. So, perhaps they were but a rare response from the Sussexes. So, definitely got under their skin," Schofield said.

International Business Times could not independently verify Schofield's claims.