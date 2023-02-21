KEY POINTS King Charles and Prince Andrew were reportedly not close

The King will reportedly help with his younger brother's finances

It's unclear if King Charles will still support Prince Andrew after his coronation

King Charles will continue to support his younger brother, Prince Andrew, financially, according to a report.

Royal experts weighed in on Prince Andrew's future in the monarchy under King Charles' reign. American journalist and royal author Christopher Andersen believed His Majesty won't rock the boat with his younger brother.

"The king cannot afford to watch the royal family continue to unravel as we approach the coronation," the "King" author told Fox News Digital.

"For the time being, at least, I think Charles will try to reassure the Duke of York that he will be shored up financially by the sovereign – that the king will continue to reach into his pocket to help cover his younger brother's expenses. After the coronation, it's anyone's guess whether Charles will continue to shell out millions so that Andrew can remain at Royal Lodge."

Andersen believed that the unwanted attention from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all from their Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" prompted the King to maintain order ahead of his coronation. Andersen felt that Prince William's father had to "bend over backward" for his brother not to cause additional drama.

"It's ironic that Charles, who has always resented Andrew for being their mother's favorite, now must bend over backward to placate him – all because Harry and Meghan are already wreaking so much havoc within the family," Andersen added. "By the same token, if he expects the king to bankroll his lavish lifestyle, Andrew is going to have to keep up his end of the bargain and remain in the shadows."

Anderson added that King Charles and Prince Andrew "never have been, [and] never will be" close.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich supported King Charles' move in demoting his sibling. Last month, several reports claimed the King removed the Duke of York's access to Buckingham Palace, which housed his royal apartment and office.

"King Charles is doing the right thing, demonstrating he's in step with those in Britain who have been facing a choice between eating or heating," Fordwich explained to Fox News Digital. "In his quest to be the 'People's King,' he wants to be valued… His image of the monarchy and 'cutting back costs' extends to all non-working royals, including Prince Andrew."

Fordwich echoed Andesen's sentiment about the siblings' relationship. She even described their relationship as "guarded" and "mainly Machiavellian."

"'Better to keep one's friends close and one's enemies closer.' Charles doesn't need another… nightmare so close to the coronation. [And] there isn't much public empathy for Andrew… What this comes down to is optics," she added.

International Business Times could not independently verify the claims.