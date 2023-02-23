KEY POINTS Dickie Arbiter dished on what it was like to travel with Great Britain's royal family

Arbiter said they would carry extra blood bags during flights, along with black outfits.

Arbiter also revealed King Charles III and Prince William were not allowed to fly together

Great Britain's royal family observes an unusual practice during royal travels. But it's something that could potentially save their lives.

During the latest episode of Hello! magazine's "A Right Royal" podcast, titled "Touring With Royalty," former press secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth II, Dickie Arbiter, joined hosts Emmy Griffiths, Andrea Caamano and royal editor Emily Nash and revealed what it's like to travel with the royal family, whom he worked with from 1988 to 2000.

The 82-year-old former spokesperson shared the unusual things that royals would pack for "all eventualities on a tour," including extra bags of blood.

"You've got to make sure that you're covered in every eventuality," Arbiter said. "[And] the aircraft-carried blood as well. Blood, yes, for in the case there was a blood transfusion."

Arbiter explained that it was a practice observed by the late queen and her husband, Prince Philip, the current ruling monarch King Charles III, and his late wife, Princess Diana. He believed that traveling with packs of extra blood "out of precaution" is still practiced to this day.

"There's never really a guarantee that [you'll] get the right type of blood at your destination. So, you carry it," he said, adding that another "standard practice" was to bring a "black outfit."

"When I packed my own suitcase, there would be a black tie in there," Arbiter shared. "You always think of the worst."

Further in the interview, the British journalist also revealed that the 74-year-old former Prince of Wales used to pilot the aircraft, which his mother, Queen Elizabeth, would ride.

"If we were using the queen's flight, invariably the Prince of Wales would pilot the aircraft," Arbiter said. "He was a qualified pilot, commercial. He doesn't anymore, but he used to," adding that his father, Prince Philip, also did the same.

Reflecting on his time working with the British royals, Arbiter recalled that senior royals, including the late queen and her husband, would pay for their own fare on flights from British Airways in case a private plane was not available.

"Younger royals tend to take private jets, senior royals don't. If the late queen went to Australia with the late Prince Philip… if a plane wasn't available, they would go British Airways, paying for it. It wouldn't be given [for] free. The first-class section might be turned into bedroom quarters," he said.

During the podcast, Arbiter revealed that the late queen had come up with a rule that King Charles and his heir, Prince William, were not allowed to play together on the same plane. Although the journalist did not reveal the reason, he said it was "based on judgment."

It seemed that the royal family practiced several travel rules through the years. Royal expert Shannon Felton Spence told Fox News Digital that the royals would often pick an airline or hotel of a British brand.

Prince William and Prince Harry allegedly preferred The Carlyle in New York City, a hotel their beloved mother, Princess Diana, used to love because they "love to feel that connection with her," the expert claimed. She also added the brothers would fly commercial.

"They don't want to appear to be traveling in luxury on the public's dime," Spence told the outlet. "So, they do fly commercial whenever possible. Usually British Airways first class. If [the] commercial isn't possible, sometimes they are on a government plane."

Meanwhile, "To Di For Daily" podcast host Kinsey Schofield revealed that King Charles was the complete opposite of his children, for he was known for being a "more extravagant traveler."

Scofield claimed that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla "developed a unique tradition of bringing their own booze on their travels," usually a bag of gin and tonic for the King and red wine for his wife.

Christopher Andersen, the author of the best-selling biography about the ruling monarch, titled "The King," agreed that King Charles enjoyed having a more lavish approach while traveling.

"Charles did occasionally fly commercial but with great reluctance," Anderson said, according to Fox News Digital. "It didn't always go well. When a chartered British Airways 747 took a party of dignitaries to China for the handover of Hong Kong to mainland control, [King Charles] was horrified to find himself relegated to business class while senior ministers of his government sat in first class."

He continued, "It was a humiliating experience for the heir to the throne — one he has never forgotten. Charles wrote in his diary at the time, 'Such is the end of the empire,' I sighed to myself.'"

As for travel essentials, Anderson revealed that the monarch would bring his "childhood teddy bear, his own monogrammed eating utensils, and his own upholstered toilet seat and brand of toilet paper."