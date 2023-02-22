KEY POINTS Kylie Jenner said she feels closest to Kim Kardashian among her sisters at the moment

Kylie Jenner has revealed what her older sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have each taught her.

In her interview with Vanity Fair published Wednesday, the "Life of Kylie" star spoke about her relationship with her four sisters and shared the different things she learned from each of them.

"Khloé taught me tenderness and the ability to forgive; Kendall, the importance of friendship and unconditional love; Kourtney, the value of health and the need to not be superficial," the makeup mogul told the magazine. "Kim, strength, and the ability to always tell yourself that you can do it, come what may. Kim is really strong, really resilient."

Kylie said that Kim is her No. 1 sister "right now," though her sibling ranking "changes over time."

According to the Kylie Cosmetics CEO, she feels closest to the Skims founder among her siblings at the moment because they're on similar paths in their lives.

"Kim has changed so much recently. We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something," Kylie said of her older sister, who passed California's "baby bar exam" in 2021. "We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately."

Kylie joked that "without a doubt" she has the least in common with her sister Kendall. "You know what they say though? Opposites attract. And that's how it works with us," she added.

In addition to running their own successful companies, both Kylie and Kim parted ways from the father of their children in recent years.

Kim finalized her divorce from her ex-husband Kanye West in November 2022. They share four children — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3.

Earlier this year, Kylie broke up with Travis Scott after nearly six years of being in an on-again, off-again relationship. They share two kids — daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1.

"Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there," an anonymous source told Us Weekly in January. "This has happened so many times before, they're known to be on again, off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents."

Following her split from Scott, Kylie shared new photos as well as the name of their second child, Aire. The former couple had kept their son's face and name private for nearly a year after announcing that they decided to change his moniker. They initially called their son Wolf.

A viral TikTok video recently poked fun at how Kylie and Scott decided on the name of their son with audio from the opening scene of the animated series "Avatar: The Last Airbender" narrating the four elements — water, earth, fire and air.

The fake Kylie read out the different elements, and Scott's imitation shook his head until he heard "air," which prompted him to jump to his feet.

Kylie reacted to the hilarious video by leaving two crying-laughing emojis in the comments section.