Most people associate celebrations with weddings, baby showers, or milestone birthdays. These are joyful occasions that fit neatly into a photo album or a greeting card. However, what about the moments that fall outside that cultural comfort zone? Think of divorce, menopause, the transition into a new gender identity, or the loss of a beloved pet. These experiences are just as significant. Yet, they're rarely treated as milestones worth commemorating.

One company dares to change the narrative in a society that shies away from discomfort. Leave it to ME (Life Milestone Events) isn't just planning parties. It aims to reshape the emotional architecture of how people honor life's most meaningful, often misunderstood, transitions.

Leave it to ME's mission is to design and manage events that recognize and celebrate life's full spectrum, including the messier, more taboo chapters. Founded by Ladan Madresehee, an event planner with over three decades of experience, the company specializes in crafting highly individualized, emotionally resonant events for those navigating non-traditional milestones.

Each event showcases humor, irreverence, and a bold commitment to honoring the person behind the milestone. It doesn't matter if it's a celebration of life, a menopause celebration, or a gender transition party. The company's portfolio reflects creativity and courage. Among the standout experiences are "Vaginabrations," a signature term coined for events celebrating female and femme-affirming transitions, from first periods to gender affirmations to the powerful chapter of menopause.

Ladan shares one particularly unforgettable Vaginabration for a transgender woman. "We included vibrant drag performances, whimsical party favors, and cheeky decor that playfully referenced anatomy and transition in the celebration, but we executed it with sensitivity, humor, and empowerment," she says. "I believe being able to combine light-heartedness and emotional resonance is what defines our approach." Indeed, Leave it to ME creates events where laughter and catharsis coexist, and where healing can happen in a sequined dress or while swinging at a piñata.

Divorce parties are another growing area of the company's specialty. They reflect celebrations of autonomy, new beginnings, and self-rediscovery. Some events have included belly dancing, affirmations, magicians, and even an empowerment session. They offer a chance to reclaim control and joy at a time that's usually laced with shame or grief.

Essentially, Leave it to ME's philosophy revolves around the belief that every chapter, no matter how complex, deserves acknowledgment. From end-of-life celebrations like funerals and poolside memorials to green card parties, pet memorials, and citizenship celebrations, the company approaches each event with sensitivity and boldness.

The origin of Leave it to ME stems from a moment of realization. After attending a funeral that lacked the planning and reverence typically reserved for weddings, Ladan was struck by the imbalance. "Why were people expected to grieve and host at the same time? Why did some milestones receive more respect and preparation than others? Every life transition deserves thoughtful design and emotional care, especially the difficult ones," she shares.

From that spark, Leave it to ME was born. The business name is a clever play on Ladan's initials. Even the brand's peacock logo carries profound meaning. It's a symbol of rebirth and immortality, perfectly capturing the spirit of new beginnings that underpin so much of the business's work.

The journey to founding Leave it to ME wasn't smooth sailing, however. A former telecom executive with a background in project management, Ladan discovered her passion for events in high school and nurtured it through college, graduate school, and community leadership roles. A wrongful dismissal after making a discrimination complaint forced a career pivot. However, the professional setback became a powerful redirection. With the encouragement of a life coach, Ladan launched Leave it to ME on International Women's Day 2018. It signified the birth of the business and the beginning of a life lived with purpose and alignment.

Leave it to ME intends to expand its mission through community-building and content creation. A growing Facebook community offers a safe space for discussions around taboo topics. Meanwhile, an upcoming podcast, Taboo Talks and Thoughts, aims to bring those conversations into the public arena. Season one will dive into online dating with honesty and humor. In addition, a book is in the works, centered on the theme of radical forgiveness and finding love after divorce.

Ultimately, Leave it to ME continues to advocate for a world where all new beginnings are met with care, creativity, and unapologetic joy. This commitment is evident in every event, community project, and future-facing initiative.