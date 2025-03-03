Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert is being hounded by her constituents in comments on her social media for ignoring their calls for a public town hall.

The Republican representative has maintained a steady stream of updates to her Facebook page, sharing videos of her work in Washington D.C. or photos of her meeting with local and state boards. However, underneath those posts, Boebert has faced a slew of angry comments.

"So... you don't want to talk about our real issues then Congresswoman Lauren Boebert? You don't want to hold a town hall? If you won't hold one that is open to all your constituents here in CD4 then I suppose we may just have to hold one without you," one user wrote under a video shared by Boebert.

"Oh Lauren, I look so forward to voting you out. When's your town hall or are we going with the cardboard cut out version of you? I mean, it will be a lot easier for us to get a word in with your cardboard figure, but if you really wanted to keep your job in District 4, you'd be there," another user commented.

Other users accused Boebert of trying to "distract from the real issues" after the Republican shared a video of her slamming former Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci. Several users pleaded to the representative to "focus on something that matters."

"Why don't you have a town hall? Are you afraid of your constituents?" one user added.

The swarm of comments appears to have started after Boebert posted Friday that she had met with "4th District constituents" that day "to hear about their concerns and needs." Dozens of people commented under the post, saying that they had been unaware there was a town hall happening and wanted another so they could attend.

"It's like this wasn't even announced and open to the public. Oh, right, it wasn't," one user slammed Boebert. "Afraid of a public town hall?" another wrote.

Since the post, Boebert's Facebook page has become littered with pestering comments from constituents nagging the representative for an advertised town hall.

"Waiting for a town hall in Douglas County. Don't be scared," one user wrote. "More town halls less hiding," another user added.

Several Republican congressmen have faced backlash at their own town halls across the country in recent weeks, largely due to constituents disagreement with their congressperson's reaction to Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency's job cuts, or threats to Medicaid spending.

Originally published by Latin Times.