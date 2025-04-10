When World Smile Day was founded in 1999, encouraging people to embrace random acts of kindness for at least one day, society became more aware of not only the psychological but also the physical benefits of optimism. The sole act of smiling may naturally release endorphins and neurotransmitters associated with reduced pain, blood pressure, and stress, offering an accessible remedy for today's fast-paced, stress-inducing hustle culture. But kindness, compassion, and empathy are not only linked to strengthened social connections and greater levels of satisfaction; in the corporate world, they are also closely tied to strategic business growth and effective leadership.

This positive impact of kindness is exactly what guides Cary Gillespie's every decision, whether inside or outside the office. Throughout her illustrious career, from starting businesses from the ground up to PR & marketing to acting and theater to aerospace consulting, Gillespie has discovered more than professional success; she has unearthed the secret to a life shaped by fulfillment, happiness, and unity. Today, an experienced Marketing Director specializing in businesses of all sizes, she continues to spread her message of positivity through writing.

This new venture is far from Gillespie's first encounter with authorship. After publishing a riveting trilogy about what happened with missing governmental gold and starting Champions of the Gate, a yet unpublished spiritual tale about being stuck in the afterlife, Gillespie announced another book in the works. Set to launch in late 2025, this literary work is the culmination of the author's true passion: fulfilling, whole living. Inspired by her personal transformational journey through wellness, nutrition, and health, Gillespie's goal is simple: to bring more kindness to the world.

The book's idea was sparked when Gillespie, trying to process her health struggles and figure out where her life was headed, started journaling. Combined with a newly found infatuation with yoga, meditation, and all things self-care, she realized that carrying negativity is a choice, and everyone, no matter their past and traumas, is capable of breaking free from it. "Every person you meet has been through something. But if you choose to hold onto that negativity, you will spread it around," she shares. "Not just for yourself but for everyone around you; it's just easier to survive all of life's ups and downs if we choose to be kind. And once you realize that even misfortune can be channeled into a catalyst for positive change, these random acts of kindness become easier."

To illustrate, Gillespie recounts a story from her youth. At 16, when spending Easter with her family on an island in Savannah, she ran through a pile of leaves that caught fire. With 3rd-degree burns, she quickly got used to spending most of her free time at a rehab facility. One day, instead of choosing rehab, she chose lifeguard training at an aquatic center. "It started with me limping over without crutches to working as a swimming instructor full-time," she recalls.

Through this simple decision—choosing to turn an injury into an inspiration to help others as a lifeguard—Gillespie truly transformed her life, eventually starting a successful swimming training business that she owned for more than 20 years. "Kindness is always possible," she assures. "Sometimes, all it takes is a moment of reflection. Thinking, 'How do I make sense of what just happened, and how can I use it to ignite positivity?'"

Gillespie also recognizes the challenges awaiting those who want to devote themselves to kindness. On this journey, the struggles and pains of others can often overshadow your own, turning into a burden. That is why being kind to oneself and understanding that everyone else's weight isn't your responsibility is integral to achieving balance.

"It's just like the teacup and saucer analogy. First, you have to fill your own cup, and that looks different for everyone. For me, it can be rock climbing or reading, and for others, simply taking a nap. Regardless, that is your responsibility; to fill it and make sure no one drinks from it. Once it overflows, others can drink from your saucer," Gillespie elucidates. "The issue is, many people find it easier to be kind to others than themselves. But if you're not living in kindness and acceptance with yourself, you will eventually burn out, left with nothing to share."

Through taking care of herself, showing up for herself, and giving herself grace instead of sheer self-criticism, Gillespie can interact with others in a way that fuels her happiness further. This philosophy also allowed her not to give up on people, even during the toughest times. She alludes to a close friend, someone she has known since they were babies, who fell into a severe drug addiction. Today, that person is clean, enjoying life again, and Gillespie is still one of her closest friends. "People will make mistakes," she adds. "But if you care about someone, don't give up on them; wait on them."

The road to kindness is never simple or linear. To guide readers toward happiness and help them overcome obstacles, Gillespie based her book on the 'Three Ps.' Passion, priorities, and power are, according to her, the pillars that align kindness with health. By identifying what matters the most, the author hopes to inspire others to care for themselves, refill their cups through fun that isn't escapism, and spread that positivity with those around them.

Cary Gillespie's journey is one of overcoming adversity and turning pain into optimism, and it led her to a simple yet profound mission: igniting the kindness within humanity. "Kindness isn't about grand gestures or compromising your peace for others; it's about choosing to live and lead with your heart," she reflects. "Next time, if you see your CEO, the janitor, or a colleague looking upset, talk to them. If you don't, they will just continue having a bad day. And it's simpler than it seems. You don't even need to ask what's wrong; sometimes, offering kindness—a coffee, a glass of water, or a genuine smile—is enough to uplift others. And if they walk away feeling lighter, they will spread that positivity around. That way, together, we can create a better, kinder world."