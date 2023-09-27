KEY POINTS Microsoft reportedly plans to introduce a new-gen disc-less Xbox Series X, a next-gen hybrid Xbox and a gyro controller in 2028

Tech titan Microsoft is planning to integrate a crypto wallet feature into its next-generation gaming console, leaked unredacted documents show.

In what many labeled the "largest in Xbox history" because of the rarity of such unredacted emails becoming available to the public, Microsoft's tightly wrapped plans seem to have been made public now.

The leaked documents, which included internal data, were part of the ongoing battle between the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Redmond, Washington-based tech titan.

Aside from Microsoft's plan to introduce a new-generation disc-less Xbox Series X, a next-generation hybrid Xbox and a gyro controller in 2028, the leaked documents also highlighted the company's roadmap, detailing its plan to integrate cryptocurrency wallets into its upcoming gaming console.

Aside from the support for crypto wallets and their possible integration in the gaming console, no other details have been revealed.

"We've seen the conversation around old emails and documents. It is hard to see our team's work shared in this way because so much has changed and there's so much to be excited about right now and in the future. We will share the real plans when we are ready," Spencer said.

In an email sent to Microsoft employees following the leak, the executive said, "I know this is disappointing, even if many of the documents are well over a year old and our plans have evolved. I also know we all take the confidentiality of our plans and our partners' information very seriously. This leak obviously is not us living up to that expectation."

While it has become a general notion that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval for the spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications of Wall Street giants would drive the next crypto bull run, it looks like Microsoft, via its gaming console Xbox, could also fuel the much-awaited bull season.

However, Microsoft has not confirmed any crypto integration on its gaming console, leaving its potential impact on the crypto industry purely speculative at the moment.

Microsoft has been making headlines in the past because of rumors that it was working on several projects related to cryptocurrency and Web3. The tech giant was rumored to be working on the integration of a non-custodial Ethereum wallet on its Edge browser although details about it have been scarce.

Earlier this year, the company collaborated with the decentralized blockchain infrastructure provider Ankr to provide a node hosting service on Microsoft Azure Marketplace to offer support for institutions looking to access blockchain data.