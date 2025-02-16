A flash flood in Bonnieville, Kentucky claimed the lives of two people this weekend as Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency.

A mother and her 7-year-old died, presumably from drowning, after their car was engulfed by flash flooding around 10:30 p.m., reported WBKO News.

Campbellsville and Hart County rescue teams arrived at Campground Road near Bacon Creek to save the family but their efforts were hindered due to rising water levels.

While the child's body was recovered Saturday night, the unidentified woman's body was not recovered.

Respondents said recovery efforts will continue today.

Authorities are working to notify the victims' families.

Hart County coroner Tony Roberts has not released the official cause of death.

Chief deputy of the Clay County sheriff's office Clifton Jones said an unidentified man was found floating in waters in an unincorporated area near Manchester, reported the New York Times.

Kentucky is under severe flood and flash flood warnings by the National Weather Service (NWS) since last night.

The flooding comes from excessive rainfall that started Saturday and continued into the night.

Beshear's State of Emergency declaration allowed the state to utilize the National Guard, boat crews and other resources to help people, reported WLWT.

Beshear told WDRB that president Donald Trump approved of his emergency disaster declaration request.

Governor Beshear evacuated the small city of Jackson along with widespread evacuations.

Beshear urged locals to stay indoors with at least 300 road closures including Kentucky Route 160 closed due to a landslide and rising waters reaching record heights in Elizabethtown.

Jenny Wiley State Resort Park is open for individuals under evacuation orders.

