The deadly tornado that struck Greenfield in Iowa claimed four lives and injured nearly three dozen people, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The names of the deceased have not been published yet.

A fifth person was also killed as storms passed through nearby Adams County. Monica Zamarron, 46, died in a tornado-related car crash about 25 miles from Greenfield on Tuesday afternoon, according to Associated Press.

The tornado that ripped through Greenfield, situated around 50 miles southwest of Des Moines, is estimated to be at least an EF3 rating and stands as the deadliest of the year.

Over 100 first responders are scouring through the town's debris, according to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

The city's hospital suffered damage, and because of this some patients were transferred to neighboring facilities. At least four medical airlift flights were conducted.

State Rep. Ray Sorensen said on Wednesday that a "makeshift hospital" was arranged in the city's lumberyard immediately after the tornado moved out of the area.

Iowa witnessed at least 18 tornadoes on Tuesday, contributing to a wave of storms that caused widespread power outages, structural damage, and flooding this week.

Severe weather took a southern turn on Wednesday, prompting an emergency declaration in Temple, Texas, a city with over 90,000 residents north of Austin. Powerful storms caused widespread power outages, leading to school closures on Thursday.

Wednesday afternoon also saw severe storms developing from the Ohio Valley through the Northeast. While these storms may be slightly less organized and widespread compared to those in the South, they still pose a risk of damaging wind gusts and hail.

In recent weeks, tornado reports have surged well above the average as the peak period of severe weather season unfolds. According to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, there have been 859 confirmed tornadoes this year, marking a 27% increase compared to the U.S. average. Iowa has experienced the highest number so far, with 81 confirmed twisters.

With just over 2,100 residents, Greenfield now faces the daunting task of recovering from the devastation caused by the deadliest tornado of the year, despite recording fewer tornado-related deaths than in 2023.

From the beginning of 2024 until Tuesday, there were 17 tornado-related fatalities, compared to 65 during the same period last year.