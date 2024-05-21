The Midwest braces for another round of severe weather Tuesday, as dangerous tornadoes threaten parts of Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana and Wisconsin.

Des Moines, Davenport, and Peoria are on high alert, with damaging winds expected to hit speeds of 70 to 90 mph, potentially affecting major cities like Chicago and Milwaukee this afternoon and evening, ABC News reported.

On Monday, severe weather swept through the Great Plains and Midwest, leaving a trail of destruction. Over 100 severe storms were reported from Colorado to Michigan, with three tornadoes touching down in Minnesota, Nebraska, and Colorado. Thankfully, these twisters caused no significant damage, according to the ABC News report.

The situation is even more dire as Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado continue to recover from 13 tornadoes that struck Sunday. In Oklahoma, towns like Yukon and Hydro suffered significant damage. In Yukon, tornadoes tore roofs off buildings, and in Hydro, two people were hospitalized after their home was destroyed. Custer City also faced severe damage, with powerlines downed and buildings destroyed, as detailed by The Washington Post.

Kansas saw extensive damage in Russell, where severe storms caused widespread power outages and destroyed multiple structures.

As emergency crews work tirelessly to restore normalcy, more severe weather is forecasted through Thursday. States from Oklahoma to Michigan, including major cities like Oklahoma City, Kansas City, Des Moines, Minneapolis, Chicago, St. Louis, Green Bay and Grand Rapids, must prepare for potentially devastating conditions. Texas and Ohio are also on alert for large hail and severe storms.

Adding to the region's challenges, an intense heatwave is expected to hit Texas and the Northeast. Philadelphia, New York City and Washington, D.C., could see temperatures approaching 90 degrees by midweek. St. Louis is forecasted to reach 93 degrees on Tuesday, while Binghamton, New York and New York City may experience record-breaking highs later this week, according to ABC News.

Communities across the affected regions are urged to stay informed and take necessary precautions as this severe weather system continues to unfold.