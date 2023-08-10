KEY POINTS In 2020, Lee Min-ho was listed as the fifth highest-paid South Korean drama actor

The South Korean actor reportedly owns $4.3 million worth of exclusive villas

The "Boys Over Flowers" star reportedly has an impressive property portfolio

Thirty-six-year-old South Korean actor Lee Min-ho, who gained immense popularity after playing the role of Gu Jun-pyo in the 2009 South Korean drama "Boys Over Flowers," is reportedly one of the highest-paid Korean drama actors in 2023, with an estimated net worth of $26 million.

In July 2020, South China Morning Post listed Lee as the fifth highest-paid South Korean actor, who reportedly earns a whopping $62,000 per K-drama episode. At the time, he follows the lead of Kim Soo-hyun ($165,000 per episode), Hyun Bin ($84,000 per episode), So Ji-sub and Jo In-sung ($67,000 per episode) – the top four highest-paid actors on the list.

According to Economic Times, Lee Min-ho reportedly has a total net worth of $26 million, based on data reported in February this year.

In April 2022, Tatler Asia reported that Lee was a proud owner of two luxury villas nestled in the foothills of the mountains in Seongbuk-dong, overlooking the city of Seoul.

The area where his luxury villas worth an estimated $4.3 million are located is said to be home to the royals during the Joseon dynasty. At present, many politicians and South Korea's conglomerates reside in the area as well.

According to local media outlet Skye Daily, the luxury detached houses in Seongbuk-dong and Pyeongchang-dong often appear as residences for wealthy people in TV dramas.

Lee's modern home was allegedly shown through the random snaps the popular actor posted on his SNS accounts. His luxury home reportedly features numerous floor-to-ceiling windows and sleek furnishings and is designed with luxurious marble materials, per Tatler Asia.

Aside from the Seongbuk-dong luxury villas, Lee also reportedly owns other properties in South Korea's most affluent districts.

Today Online reported in June 2020 that Lee owned an apartment in Mark Hills, a luxury condominium in Heukseok-dong, Seoul, and was neighbors with "Crash Landing On You" star Hyun Bin, "A Gentlemen's Dignity" star Jang Dong-gun and his wife, K-Pop idol sisters Krystal and Jessica Jung and BIGBANG's Daesung, among many others.

High Class TV, a YouTube channel that showcases luxury homes in Seoul, uploaded a video showing what the interior of the Mark Hills luxury condominiums in Heukseok-dong looks like.

Though Lee Min-ho appeared in other dramas, including "Romance," "Sharp 1," "Recipe of Love," "Secret Campus," "Mackerel Run," "I Am Sam" and "But I Don't Know Too," he only experienced his breakthrough as an actor when he starred as the male lead in "Boys Over Flowers."

It was immediately followed by more lead roles in different dramas, including "Personal Taste," "City Hunter," "The Heirs," "The Legend of the Blue Sea" and "The King: Eternal Monarch."

Aside from dramas, Lee also earns from his partnerships with different brands, including luxury brand Fendi and the Philippines' premier developer SMDC, among many others.