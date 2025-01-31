A legal expert called President Donald Trump's "fork in the road" resignation offer letter, allegedly orchestrated by Elon Musk, "unlawful."

"Congress has the power of the purse. The power of the executive to spend money is limited by the appropriations approved by Congress and signed by the president," Donald Kettl, professor emeritus at the University of Maryland School of Public Policy, wrote in an email to NPR. "The executive branch cannot legally now obligate the government to make payments past March 14. An offer for paid leave past that point is unlawful."

Despite the legality of offering a compensation package, agency heads have been sending employees emails doubling down on the initial offer letter's compensation package.

"On behalf of the National Science Foundation, I am informing you that the offer is valid, lawful, and will be honored by NSF," Wonzie L. Gardner, chief human capital officer for the National Science Foundation, wrote in an email sent Thursday, according to reporting by NPR.

Kailee Tkacz Buller, Trump's appointee to lead the US Department of Agriculture, sent a similar email to USDA employees on Friday.

Federal employees have until February 6 to resign and retain pay benefits through September 30, NPR reported.

Originally published by Latin Times