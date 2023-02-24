A video of fans helping Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi finish singing "Someone You Loved" as he experienced Tourette Syndrome tics in the middle of a concert has gone viral.

Capaldi was singing his No. 1 hit at a concert in Germany when he struggled midway with tics during the part where he sang, "And I tend to close my eyes when it hurts sometimes/ I fall into your arms/ I'll be safe in your sound till I come back around."

Fans caught wind of the moment and began helping the singer by singing the chorus, "For now, the day bleeds into nightfall/ And you're not here to get me through it all/ I let my guard down and then you pulled the rug/ I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved."

A concertgoer who goes by the Twitter handle @Elle_srs uploaded a clip of the moment when the singer's shoulder started twitching.

Sharing this because as an absolute fan of Lewis Capaldi its beautiful to see fans see him experience his episodes and instead of being mean or selfish about it they sang until he was gained back control



Psa; he actually has Tourette's syndrome

In the video, the 26-year-old "Before You Go" singer could be seen turning away from the microphone as fans finish the song for him.

"Bloody beautiful," one fan tweeted while another said, "Brilliant!"

Capaldi revealed he has Tourette Syndrome in an Instagram live video in September 2022.

"The worst thing about it is when I'm excited, I get it; when I'm stressed, I get it; when I'm happy, I get it. It happens all the time. Some days it's more painful than others and some days it's less painful. It looks a lot worse than it is. Sometimes it's quite uncomfortable … but it comes and goes," he said in the live video, as quoted by Billboard.

Tourette's syndrome is a condition that causes a person to make involuntary movements or sounds called tics. According to the NHS, the condition starts in childhood but symptoms usually improve or disappear after several years. There is no cure for Tourette's syndrome but it can be managed with behavioral therapy and medicine.