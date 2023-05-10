KEY POINTS Lily Collins visited the West Hollywood EDITION hotel spa on May 6

During her stay at the luxury hotel, her belongings reportedly went missing

The LA County Sheriff's Office is already investigating the theft

Lily Collins lost some of her valuable jewels while in a luxury hotel in Los Angeles.

The "Emily in Paris" star visited the spa at the West Hollywood EDITION Hotel on May 6. During the visit, her belongings went missing, TMZ reported.

Her engagement ring and wedding band were among the stolen items, E! News has confirmed. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the theft. However, there was reportedly no sign of forced entry where her belongings were stored, according to the outlet.

Collins received the rings from her husband, Chalie McDowell, 39. They tied the knot in September 2021.

She flaunted her engagement ring in September 2020 and shared some snaps of his proposal.

"I've been waiting my lifetime for you, and I can't wait to spend our lifetime together," she wrote in the caption.

A year later, the couple tied the knot, and she shared a wedding photo on Instagram. In the snap, the bride and groom kissed, with Collins wrapping her arms around his shoulder and McDowell circling his arms around her waist.

"I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell," Collins wrote in the caption.

She also marked their wedding anniversary in 2022 by sharing candid photos of them on the photo-sharing platform. In one snap, McDowell held the camera and took a selfie while Collins kissed his cheek.

"Thank you for being my rock, my constant source of love and laughs, and my emotional support throughout our time here yet again," the "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" actress wrote. "Our faces pretty much sum up this season. We certainly know how to work hard and play hard together. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell, and I couldn't have done it without you."

In October, Collins gave an update about their marriage when she spoke with E! News. The "Mirror Mirror" star said they "kind of conquer everything."

"We've been through so many changes globally, personally, and to be able to have a partner next to you that makes you laugh in times when you need it the most and helps you emotionally get through things, like moving to a foreign country for four months."