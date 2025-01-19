Line of Thousands of Trump Supporters Wraps Around Blocks to Attend President-Elect's 'Victory Rally' Ahead of Inauguration
The cold weather did not stop President-elect Donald Trump's supporters from making an appearance at his "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" on Sunday. Thousands lined up around the Capital One Arena in downtown Washington D.C., with some showing up as early as 4 a.m., hoping to gain entrance into the event, scheduled from 3 p.m. ET.
Videos circling online show long lines of Trump supporters braving the low temperatures wearing MAGA caps and patriotic beanies. Conservative news personality Nick Sortor, posted the following video on social media hours before the event, "This is going to be HISTORIC!" he wrote.
"I've been covering rallies since 2022, and I've never seen a crowd this big," said conservative news outlet One America News reporter Daniel Baldwin.
The rally marks Trump's first major speech in Washington D.C. since the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, in protest against President Joe Biden's victory. The president-elect is expected to energize his supporters ahead of his official inauguration ceremony on Monday.
Inauguration festivities started on Saturday with a private party and fireworks show at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee sent the following itinerary of inaugural events to The Latin Times:
Sunday, January 19th
- Wreath Laying Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery - 1:00PM EST
- Make America Great Again Rally at Capital One Arena - 3:00pm EST
Monday, January 20th
- St. John's Church - 8:00AM - 9:30AM EST
- Swearing-in Ceremony and Indoor Parade - 10:00 AM - 5:30PM EST (time subject to change)
- Liberty Ball - 7:00PM EST (This will include the President's remarks and first dance.)
- Commander in Chief Ball - 7:30 PM EST
Tuesday, January 21st
National Prayer Service - 11:00AM-12:30PM EST
