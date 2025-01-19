The cold weather did not stop President-elect Donald Trump's supporters from making an appearance at his "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" on Sunday. Thousands lined up around the Capital One Arena in downtown Washington D.C., with some showing up as early as 4 a.m., hoping to gain entrance into the event, scheduled from 3 p.m. ET.

Videos circling online show long lines of Trump supporters braving the low temperatures wearing MAGA caps and patriotic beanies. Conservative news personality Nick Sortor, posted the following video on social media hours before the event, "This is going to be HISTORIC!" he wrote.

🚨 NOW: THOUSANDS of patriots are wrapped around multiple blocks for President Trump’s Victory Rally in DC



Doors don’t even open for several more hours.



"This is going to be HISTORIC!"

"I've been covering rallies since 2022, and I've never seen a crowd this big," said conservative news outlet One America News reporter Daniel Baldwin.

This is about one third of the line for President Trump’s victory rally. The line goes on for another 15-20 minutes further.



"I've been covering rallies since 2022, and I've never seen a crowd this big."

The rally marks Trump's first major speech in Washington D.C. since the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, in protest against President Joe Biden's victory. The president-elect is expected to energize his supporters ahead of his official inauguration ceremony on Monday.

Inauguration festivities started on Saturday with a private party and fireworks show at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee sent the following itinerary of inaugural events to The Latin Times:

Sunday, January 19th

Wreath Laying Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery - 1:00PM EST

Make America Great Again Rally at Capital One Arena - 3:00pm EST

Monday, January 20th

St. John's Church - 8:00AM - 9:30AM EST

Swearing-in Ceremony and Indoor Parade - 10:00 AM - 5:30PM EST (time subject to change)

Liberty Ball - 7:00PM EST (This will include the President's remarks and first dance.)

Commander in Chief Ball - 7:30 PM EST

Tuesday, January 21st

National Prayer Service - 11:00AM-12:30PM EST

