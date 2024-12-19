Social media users are in disbelief after the rapid sell-out of Liquid Death's $75 Pit Diapers, a limited-edition faux leather adult diaper designed for people to avoid bathroom breaks during concerts.

The product, created by sparkling water brand Liquid Death in partnership with adult incontinence company Depend, was launched earlier this month, Sky News reported.

Depends and Liquid Death teamed up to make a Mosh Pit Diaper



It sold out in less than 24 hours pic.twitter.com/JJr2DBWZVf — Dexerto (@Dexerto) December 8, 2024

Concert bathroom challenges, fueled by viral incidents like a fan wetting herself at a Sabrina Carpenter concert, have prompted some attendees to seek unconventional solutions to avoid missing a single moment of their favorite performances.

Dubbed the "Pit Diaper," the product sold out within 24 hours of its release, boasting features like metal spikes, a hanging chain, and an adjustable waistband for mosh-pit readiness.

Buyers received 52 Depend guards along with the diaper. Marketed as a quirky yet functional solution, the campaign poked fun at concert bathroom lines, declaring the restroom "scarier than the mosh pit."

The Pit Diaper's sell-out has sparked heated debates online, with many users expressing shock and disgust, questioning the lengths fans are willing to go to secure a prime spot at concerts.

"That's disgusting," one user said, with another adding, "I'm not sure how this makes me feel, but it's not good."

Meanwhile, Liquid Death's campaign has successfully kept the brand in the spotlight, while Depend has gained unexpected exposure in a younger, trend-savvy demographic.