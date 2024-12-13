A Colorado cop who spent 21 years with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office was forced to resign after the department discovered she was making adult videos.

Shannon Lofland, 44, defended her side hustle, which her husband supported, claiming she started doing it "out of desperation" after rising interest rates tripled her mortgage over three years and her house went into foreclosure.

"I was desperate, I was drowning. I found a legal, lucrative means for providing that support for my family that I needed at that time to save my home for them and feed my family," she told CBS News.

The department opened an investigation into Lofland's foray into the porn industry after they were alerted to her online videos.

Although she said she has been a "dedicated and loyal" law enforcement officer, Lofland conceded that she violated the department's policies by not seeking authorization for outside employment but added she does not think it would have been granted.

Lofland had only been in the porn industry for about a month before she was ousted from her law enforcement role, but she was able to pay her monthly mortgage payment in that short amount of time.

While she won't be returning to the force, Lofland hasn't ruled out continuing to make adult videos, according to CBS News.

"There are many deputies and officers doing what they can to make extra money, with or without permission. People are doing what they can to survive at this time," Lofland added.