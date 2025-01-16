Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is receiving backlash for a social media post in which she thanks companies such as Netflix and Disney for donating to wildfire relief efforts in the greater Los Angeles area, but fails to mention the contributions of the firefighters containing the blazes on the ground.

On Tuesday, Bass took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her gratitude towards several large companies for donating relief funds that would help rehabilitate areas under her jurisdiction which have been devastated by the wildfires.

"Angelenos come together to help each other out, it's what we do," Bass wrote. "Thank you to Disney, Netflix, Wasserman, Hilton, Annenberg and so many others for donating millions of dollars to relief funds. And this is just the start. Together, we will rebuild a stronger Los Angeles."

Angelenos come together to help each other out, it's what we do.



Thank you to Disney, Netflix, Wasserman, Hilton, Annenberg and so many others for donating millions of dollars to relief funds.



And this is just the start. Together, we will rebuild a stronger Los Angeles. — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) January 14, 2025

Social media users quickly took to the replies of Bass' post to criticize her for failing to recognize the efforts of firefighters.

"Girl did you forget to mention the firefighters???" wrote one user.

Girl did you forget to mention the firefighters??? — Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) January 14, 2025

"You thanked Wasserman and Annenberg instead of the firefighters ????" concurred another user.

You thanked Wasserman and Annenberg instead of the firefighters ???? — Patrick 🍉 🇵🇸 (@PatriciusAcutus) January 15, 2025

"Thank you, Bass, for showing me who I need to boycott!" said a third user.

Thank you, Bass, for showing me who I need to boycott! — Penni Goodman (@PenniPie57) January 14, 2025

"We have no confidence in you as a leader. Please resign," wrote another user.

We have no confidence in you as a leader. Please resign — samoms (@SamOmfs) January 14, 2025

Furthermore, a large portion of Bass's replies consist of users simply responding with the word "resign".

Resign. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) January 14, 2025

Resign — mrde4 (@murderof4Crows) January 14, 2025

The negative sentiment directed towards the Los Angeles mayor has only grown following the onset of the wildfires burning in Los Angeles County, with many of her constituents expressing deep dissatisfaction with her response to the ongoing crisis. A petition demanding Bass' immediate resignation created on change.org has now amassed over 147,000 signatures.

"In the wake of these catastrophic fires, our city has been left in crisis. Water supplies have been severely strained, billions of taxpayer dollars have been misallocated or left unaccounted for, and countless lives have been lost," reads the petition. "Families have been displaced, homes destroyed, and livelihoods shattered—yet Mayor Bass has been absent from the frontlines, choosing to travel abroad while her constituents suffer."

Originally published by Latin Times.