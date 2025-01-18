Along with the American flag, Louisiana will fly the "Make America Great Again" flag over the governor's mansion for Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on Monday.

"Gone are the days of open borders. Gone are the days where Americans have to worry about gas and grocery prices while taxpayer dollars are shipped overseas," Gov. Jeff Landry said in a statement announcing the decision on Friday.

"Today, under President Trump, begins a renaissance in this Nation. One where America and her people will always come first. In Louisiana, we think that is worthy of celebrating!" the Republican continued.

The state had ordered flags be flown at half-staff in honor of the 14 victims of the New Year's Day attack in New Orleans.

A number of Republican-led states, including Texas, North Dakota and Florida, also said they would raise up the American flag on Monday despite President Joe Biden ordering the flags to remain at half-staff for 30 days in honor of President Jimmy Carter's death at 100 on Dec. 29.

Those states said they would once again lower the flags after Trump's inauguration.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, ordered flags at the U.S. Capitol be raised on Inauguration Day as well.

According to Landry's proclamation, the raising of the flag applies only to Monday, meaning the American flag could be lowered to half-staff again on Tuesday.

Trump expressed frustration that the flags would be at half-staff during his inauguration and accused Democrats of being "giddy" over the flags.

"No American can be happy about it. Let's see how it plays out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he said on social media.

