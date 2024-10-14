Irma Thomas, named the Soul Queen of New Orleans, once said that people always lean on music – "We do it when we're happy and want to celebrate, when we feel down and want to commiserate, or when we want to find a way to the depths of the human soul." She also said that the relationship between artists and fans must be reciprocal, with creators counting on the loyalty and respect of their listeners. To achieve that synergy, society needs to learn the historical relevance of music.

On October 18-20, The Louisiana Music & Heritage Experience (LMHE) will once again illustrate the state's musical significance in its annual NOLA Funk Fest. This year, the event's Shake Your Hips exhibit, curated by Bob Santelli and David Kunian, will tell an immersive Louisiana Blues Story, which will be inviting art enthusiasts to The New Orleans Jazz Museum for 11 months before traveling to other institutions.

In Louisiana, where millions of symphonies intertwine with one another, gaining a deeper understanding of the state's musical history is essential to appreciating its full potential and beauty. The Bayou State is all about vibrant styles, rich cultures, and embracing one's ethnic roots. This mystical Southern land has arguably played the most defining role in shaping America's current music landscape, dawning many important genres and influential names that have made their mark beyond LA's borders.

In a true laissez les bons temps rouler fashion, New Orleans emanates an essence of freedom, unconfined creativity, and improvisation, continuing to dazzle visitors with its unique style of jazz, one that can only be heard down by the river. Though it is argued where jazz originated, the Crescent City's contributions to this genre are undeniable; these contributions have later transformed, shaping the frames of soul, spiritual, country, rock n' roll, funk, and even hip-hop music. NOLA Funk Fest 2024 will honor and preserve the state's rich cultural history; a reveal party for The Louisiana Music & Heritage Experience (LMHE), a comprehensive music museum, the event will celebrate the diverse influences that have fostered the state, showcasing what this beautiful place is truly capable of.

The three days will be abundant in impactful symposiums featuring prominent industry names, from Irma Thomas to Marcia Ball and Bobby Rush, with captivating tunes filling every inch of this inspirational space. With over 5,000 guests predicted to attend - 70% of which will be from out of state - and an estimated $1.6 million economic impact this year, the NOLA Funk Fest 2024 promises to illuminate the importance of Louisianan history, culture, and music on the current US landscape.

Despite its innate place in American history, Louisianan voices are rarely amplified in the public sphere, depriving local artists of the recognition they need and deserve. Funk Fest bridges that gap, promising a more thriving future for local artistry. Amidst the soothing tunes of blues and entertaining indulgence, the event has a more profound mission – drawing attention and making the dream of giving Louisiana a large, impressive music museum come true.

Curated by industry experts, including Bob Santelli, LMHE aims to educate the public about the history of Louisiana's music, becoming a place where the past meets the present in a powerful fusion. Santelli, an author of more than a dozen books on American music, one of the founding curators of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the founder of three Grammy Museums, leverages his extensive expertise to masterfully weave Louisiana's boundless music history into one narrative. The project is executed by a passionate team with more than 60 years of collective experience, who want to see the museum turn into a significant institution with a worldwide footprint.

With expectations to cost $165 million for construction and development, the LMHE museum will have both an economic and cultural impact. By perpetuating this story of Southern culture, artists fuel a prosperous cycle, with predictions for the organization to deliver $150 million annually. "Ultimately, the museum's goal is to value and respect those who create our greatest natural resource," remarks Chris Beary, Developer and Board Chair.

The inspiration behind the museum is personal, stemming from first-hand experiences; a leader of cultural charity endeavors in the area, Chris is also a captain of four Mardi Gras parade floats and the Funky Uncle institution. Funky Uncle dates back to COVID, when - prompted by the financial struggles many artists found themselves in – Beary established a solution that monetizes for gig workers while spreading awareness of their art. "During the pandemic, we saw artists struggling to feed their families and we really empathized with them," says Chris. "Since we started, we raised over $1 million and helped nearly a thousand creative individuals who continue the Louisiana legacy."

A state-of-the-art facility that truly honors the unique and meaningful contributions of Louisiana to American music heritage, LMHE has garnered immense attention from art aficionados to investors. Recently LMHE received a $2 million grant from the state's government, which will allow it to curate comprehensive project summaries to prepare for building. Prior funding from the city of New Orleans and others has been paid to complete all due diligence for the successful execution of the project.

Now, with eyes set on the future, the organization is calling upon other investors, entrepreneurs, and art experts who share LMHE's vision of a future – a future where artists receive recognition and the evident impact of Louisiana on the nation's sound is no longer veiled in mystery.

After three years of brainstorming sessions, epiphany moments, and creative bursts of inspiration, The Louisiana Music & Heritage Experience is ready to present its comprehensive museum vision. Here, cutting-edge technologies, from AI to holograms, meet old-school tunes in a beautiful symphony that tells the authentic story of Louisiana – the place where artists are the beating heart of the state.

"LMHE is about making history modernized, which is, funnily enough, a paradox in itself. But to tell the story of Louisiana in a way that resonates and leaves a tangible impact, we have to make it relevant," says Chris. "Technology is our answer, and the museum will harness it in a way that doesn't overpower but celebrates human creativity. This will be the first music museum of this scale to open in Louisiana, and it's astonishing it took us so long. But the future of art is here, and in this future, the past is honored, artists are respected, and music is everywhere."