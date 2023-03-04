Hallmark fans don't have to find something else to watch on their TVs as they await the official start of the network's spring lineup of new movies, as a new title is still set to air on Saturday night. The film, "The Love Club: Nicole's Pen Pal," stars Brittany Bristow and Marcus Rosner.

The film will be a treat for fans as they will recognize the two main stars from the many other titles they have appeared in on the network. Bristow's credits include "Royal Matchmaker," "Love on Safari," "Christmas at the Palace," "Love, Romance and Chocolate," "Holiday Date" and "A Tail of Love." Rosner, meanwhile, starred in "Yes, I Do," "Valentine in the Vineyard," "Love on Harbor Island" and "Romance to the Rescue." This will be their first Hallmark film together.

They also aren't alone in the film, which also stars Chantel Riley ("Daniel Spellbound"), Camille Stopps ("Trapped With My Husband") and Lily Gao ("Letterkenny.")

So what can fans expect from the film? Let's find out.

"Freshly engaged interior designer Nicole (Bristow), still wonders if the one she is meant to be with is her mystery college pen pal (Rosner), whose letters she has kept all these years," a synopsis for the film reads. "At a loss of what to do, she seeks out assistance from The Love Club—four women who met 10 years prior and made a vow to always be there for one another should any of them encounter relationship challenges at any point in their lives."

With the help of her friends, Nicole seeks to find out the truth about her love life before it's too late to turn back.

"Nicole and the ladies of The Love Club reunite and set out to track down Nicole's pen pal, sending them on a journey to a lodge in the mountains where Nicole encounters romance, comedic imposters, female bonding and plenty of mishaps until ultimately, the letters help lead her to her true love," the synopsis concludes.

"The Love Club: Nicole's Pen Pal" airs Saturday, March 4 at 8 p.m. EST on Hallmark Channel.