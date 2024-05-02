Away from the fast-paced lifestyle and the city chaos, people can find peace and serenity in forests, mountains, and woodlands. This primordial way of living, where man and nature intertwine, is what inspired two brothers, Stuart and Ben Shank, to establish Reiff Knives, an all-American-made company producing functional knives that address wilderness survival needs. On May 31, Reiff Knives will introduce a new product—unique versions of the loved and trusted F6 Leuku Survival Knife.

Since 2021, Reiff Knives has been delivering field survival knives that not only look appealing but serve a purpose. Though each tool is designed for specific needs, the F6 Leuku Survival Knife, Reiff Knives' modern take on the classic Scandinavian design, is a jack of all trades that covers nearly all wilderness tasks. During the three years, customers had an opportunity to relish the all-embracing functionality, the raw elegance, and the elite quality of the F6, many of them falling in love with its convenient 5.25" long handle and far-reaching use cases.

Soon, Reiff Knives will introduce a new model of the F6, made of a different steel and handle material. If you're an avid admirer of the classic, don't fret, it's not going anywhere! "We've witnessed how proper tools help people survive in the wild, and we believe all outdoor enthusiasts deserve tools they can rely on in all situations. That's why we'll be launching a new version of the F6. One isn't better than the other; they're simply different. Now, wilderness lovers will be able to choose the one that fits their needs best, while continuing to enjoy the beloved design," says Stuart Shank.

The original F6 is made from CPM®3V steel, often called 'super steel', and is one of the most durable, high-quality, and balanced steels on the market. CPM®3V steel is a high-alloy carbon steel, first created to cut through other steels.

Since the CPM®3V seems unbeatable, a question arises: Why would Reiff Knives replace what seems like the highest-quality material? "The new version of the F6 will now feature another super steel," Stuart assures. CPM® MagnaCut, the alloy used for the new F6 version, entices with its exceptional corrosion resistance properties, which surpass most stainless steels on the market. Unlike most stainless steels, CPM® MagnaCut has a unique composition making it significantly tougher than most traditional stainless steels.

"There are three properties we always try to balance: toughness, edge retention, and corrosion resistance," Stuart adds. While both steels' edge retention is similar, CPM® MagnaCut's corrosion-resisting properties are much stronger. CPM®3V, however, is one of the toughest alloys on the steel market. Both CPM®3V and CPM® MagnaCut are the leaders in their respective categories, with CPM®3V being less rust-prone than other carbon steels and CPM® MagnaCut being tougher than most other stainless steels, as well as most traditional carbon steels regularly used in the knife industry.

The handle material options will be expanded as well; the original F6 uses G10, layered glass fibers which, under high pressure, are injected with epoxy resin. While the original F6 only used G10, the new CPM® MagnaCut will also be offered with canvas Micarta handles.

G10 is a more durable material and does not absorb liquids and bacteria. This makes it an ideal choice for certain situations such as food prep. Canvas Micarta on the other hand has a more tactile feel and superior grip in wet conditions. Having each handle option available for both versions of the F6, means that there is an option for almost every survival situation and a style for every preference.

The G10 handle option will be available in three colors: black, OD green, and coyote tan. The canvas Micarta handles will be available in four colors: black, green, natural, and a layered, green and black version.

Reiff Knives' story began in the Allegheny Mountains of West Virginia, where Stuart and Ben's grandparents built a small cabin in the backcountry, away from the chaos of the city. That's where - growing up - the two brothers learned how to hunt, fish, ride ATVs, build fires, and respect nature. Going into the wilderness and bringing the gifts of the land—venison and vegetables—back home, where the whole family sat around the fire and enjoyed the delicious, locally sourced food, are some of Stuart and Ben's most cherished childhood memories. Now, with Reiff Knives, they hope to make this dream a reality for more people.

"I think survival is the primal draw of returning to your roots and embracing what we were made for," says Stuart, "We were made to be outside, where we can find peace, purpose, and clarity. To survive, you need high-quality knives, and that's what we offer. Whether you choose the tougher original or this new stainless version, we know all your needs will be met."