Since ancient times, facial hair, encompassing the beard, mustache, and sideburns, has been culturally important for men all over the world. In many cultures, facial hair is seen as a symbol of masculinity, and, in some religions, shaving off one's beard is forbidden. Men from all over the world place a lot of meaning on their facial hair, such as growing or shaving a beard in response to a major life event. Growing a full beard can help men who spend a lot of time outdoors protect their face and neck from the elements. Facial hair is also a fashion barometer, with different styles coming in and out of faction along with the times.

For men to be at their best, they need to look and feel at their best. In recent years, there has been a reawakening of interest in men's grooming, and that encompasses facial hair. Since 2013, the Mad Viking Beard Company has been providing all the products and tools men need to bring out the full potential of their facial hair.

Mad Viking traces its roots to a group of friends who challenged each other on who could grow the most awesome beard. This friendly contest from a handful of men grew into a full-on beard-growing competition of around 200 people, with proceeds going to charity. Having awakened their passion for facial hair, two of the contestants, Jason Sealand and Jason Hall, got together to start a beard care business. According to Sealand, the business' name comes from his great-grandfather, a former baseball player who was nicknamed 'The Mad Viking'.

A lot of effort goes into growing a beard, which is why Mad Viking offers a wide range of products dedicated to beard care. All of Mad Viking's products are made with natural ingredients and are meticulously tested, ensuring that they deliver superior results and are also enjoyable to use daily. They also come in a variety of scents, from spicy and earthy to sweet and citrusy. The scent names are inspired by Viking and Norse lore, such as Fjord, Odin's Rök, and Valhalla.

One of Mad Viking's most essential products is beard oil, which helps reduce beard itch and promotes healthier, fuller growth. Experts recommend beard oil to nourish the skin and beard hair as it grows, preventing irritation, dryness, and breakage. For unruly beards, beard balm is a game-changer. With a blend of cocoa and shea butters, the balm softens and moisturizes the beard and keeps it in place, resulting in a more polished and groomed look, without the heavy, greasy, or sticky feeling. The beard balm can also be used on the hair to achieve a similar effect.

Using regular body soap to clean the beard might cause it to become dry and the skin to develop beard dandruff. Mad Viking developed its beard wash and beard conditioner to provide specialist care for the beard area. These products clean thoroughly without stripping the hair of its natural oils. They are pH balanced for maximum effectiveness to be gentle on the skin and hair, making them safe for everyday use. These leave the hair softer, cleaner, and feeling fuller. They are also sulfate- and paraben-free, which are chemicals linked to dry hair, weaker follicles, and skin irritation.

Aside from external products, Mad Viking also offers daily multivitamins and beard growth supplements. Made from natural ingredients, these promote healthy growth and increase beard thickness with key ingredients such as biotin, saw palmetto, and horsetail extract, which help reduce beard hair loss and strengthen hair follicles.

To keep the beard looking neat, Mad Viking also provides various beard combs, scissors, and shaving implements that are specially designed for ease of use and feature masculine, Viking-inspired aesthetics.

Mad Viking's male grooming collection goes beyond just beards. It also includes a line of body products such as beard & body soap, beard & body lotion spray, and tattoo balm. The soap is gentle enough for everyday use and leaves a great scent. The spray lotion is a lightweight, moisturizing utility lotion that is easy to apply and quick-drying. Its non-greasy and convenient formula provides hydration and nourishment to the skin, beard, and hair. For individuals with tattoos, Mad Viking's tattoo balm helps freshly inked skin heal while preserving older tattoos. A blend of shea butter, jojoba oil, hemp seed oil, and other all-natural ingredients that moisturize the skin, reduce swelling and keep the ink vibrant.

While most men tend to have shorter hair, it doesn't mean it needs less care. Mad Viking's natural shampoos and conditioners are designed specifically for men, ensuring thorough cleansing while preserving the hair's natural oils. With many men struggling with thinning hair, proper care of the hair and scalp is crucial to maintaining a healthy, thick, and lustrous mane. With a perfectly balanced pH formula, Mad Viking's products deliver maximum effectiveness while remaining gentle on the scalp and hair, allowing for daily use.

Mad Viking is big on community, with its origins in a charity contest. In multiple locations in North America and Europe, there are Mad Viking Bearding Clubs that bring together beard enthusiasts while supporting worthy causes. Beard club members and other customers can show their support for Mad Viking's #LiveByTheAxe motto through various gear, such as men's and women's clothing, hats, flags, jewelry, leather goods, and many more.

"Mad Viking has one purpose and it's to help all of our bearded brothers of the world become their absolute best," says Jason Sealand, co-founder of Mad Viking Beard Company. "We believe it's not enough to only look good, but you must also feel good and live life to its fullest. From using our top-notch grooming and beard care supplies to joining one of our worldwide beard clubs, our brotherhood is strong and filled with some great individuals. Mad Viking is not just a business or a beard club. It is a legitimate lifestyle lived by us as well as many other dedicated self-empowering individuals we call friends."