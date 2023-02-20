KEY POINTS Mama June Shannon and Justin Stroud tied the knot Saturday in Panama City, Florida

Mama June's four daughters walked her down the aisle during the ceremony

Stroud and Mama June's second wedding came nearly a year after they secretly tied the knot in Georgia

Mama June Shannon and Justin Stroud exchanged wedding vows in front of their family and friends over the weekend.

On Saturday, Shannon and Stroud tied the knot for the second time in an intimate oceanfront ceremony in Panama City, Florida, Entertainment Tonight reported.

The ceremony will be featured in the upcoming season of "Mama June: Family Crisis" and comes nearly a year after the couple's secret wedding at a courthouse in Georgia on March 23, 2022.

Shannon's four daughters, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon and Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, were all present Saturday and walked their mom down the aisle.

Shannon's grandchildren Ella, Stella, Sylus and Bentley, whom Efird shares with husband Josh, were also in attendance.

The Saturday event marked the family's first reunion in nearly a decade.

"This was the first time the family had all been together since 2014," Shannon told ET. "So it was really special to get married in a place where my family and I have had so many memories!"

The 43-year-old bride donned a wedding gown from David's Bridal, while Stroud, 34, opted for a tuxedo from E&S Formal in Montgomery, Alabama. The groom topped off his look with a pair of Jordans.

"We wanted to have a small and very intimate wedding, so we didn't have any groomsmen or bridesmaids," Mama June added. "All four of my girls walked me down to Justin and his mom walked him down the aisle."

Shannon's daughters only learned that she had tied the knot with Stroud weeks after their courthouse ceremony.

In a July 2022 interview with ET's Rachel Smith, Lauryn said she found out her mom was married after receiving a copy of Mama June's marriage certificate in the mail from the Georgia courthouse.

"Sure enough it was a receipt addressed to her for a marriage certificate," Lauryn said. "I didn't say anything. I did not say nothing at all."

"Genuinely I was waiting for her to be like, 'OK y'all, I went up and got married,'" Lauryn added, before sharing that their mother later denied her marriage when she and Alana confronted her following a custody hearing.

"We got out to the parking lot and said, 'Well congratulations on being married, I got the receipt in the mail,' and she was like, 'No, no, no, I didn't get married. I didn't get married,'" added Lauryn.

Alana, for her part, admitted that she was surprised but not hurt. To her knowledge, their mom had no plans to get married.

"I wasn't hurt. I was more shocked because my mama always said that she would never get married and that she would never go off and just get married with somebody," Alana told ET.

She continued, "She was scared of marriage, to say the least. And now she just got married with this dude she hadn't even known a whole year yet."

"Mama June: Family Crisis" debuts on WE tv on May 5.