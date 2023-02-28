A New Jersey man in possession of several pieces of U.S. Marshal identification is facing federal criminal charges after attempting to board a flight with several firearms, rounds of ammunition, and a ballistic vest.

Authorities charged Seretse Clouden, 42, with "unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon and fraudulent possession of an identification document and authentication feature of the United States."

Clouden's contraband was uncovered during a routine checked luggage inspection when he arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport on Dec. 30, for a scheduled flight to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Transportation Security Administration agents discovered Clouden carrying an expandable baton, a spring-loaded knife, a taser, a .40 caliber Glock 22 handgun, a .308 caliber DPMS Panther Arms rifle, and one 5.56 caliber AR-15 rifle, which meets the definition of a machine gun, according to the Justice Department.

Clouden was also in possession of luggage containing two .40 caliber Glock magazines, each containing 15 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition, and a ballistic vest carrier that displayed the words "Deputy Marshal."

Further investigation from authorities unveiled the luggage carrying "United States Marshal" credentials, bearing Clouden's name and photograph, and a "United States Marshal" badge. The Justice Department reached out to the United States Marshals Service to confirm that Clouden is not, and has never been, employed with the U.S. Marshal Service.

Clouden faces extensive penalties for his gun trafficking attempt, including one count of unlawful possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon and one count of fraudulent possession of an identification document and authentication feature of the United States.

The Justice Department said Clouden had previously been convicted of a crime punishable by a prison term exceeding one year, enhancing his potential punishment.

The count of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon carries a maximum potential penalty of 15 years in prison, while the count of fraudulent possession of an identification document and authentication feature of the U.S. carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the Justice Department.