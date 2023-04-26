KEY POINTS A neurosurgeon was found dead at a Michigan home following a welfare check by police

Cops have yet to book potential suspects related to the Devon Hoover murder case

Neighbors were left baffled by Hoover's murder, possibly resulting from a domestic issue

A prominent doctor from Michigan was reportedly found dead at his home on Sunday following a welfare check done by Detroit police at the 100 block of West Boston Boulevard in the Boston-Edison District.

Discovered dead was Dr. Devon Hoover, a neurosurgeon who allegedly specialized in neck and back disorders, according to his employer Ascension Michigan, per a report by Detroit News.

"Hoover was a dedicated and well-respected member of the Ascension Michigan family and will be greatly missed," a statement from Ascension Michigan read. "Our sincerest condolences and heartfelt prayers are with his family, friends and fellow associates during this incredibly difficult time."

Police discovered the body of Hoover with a gunshot wound following a wellness check. The 53-year-old doctor was pronounced dead at the scene, CBS News reported.

The outlet added that the shooting may have been a result of a domestic issue that turned deadly.

As of press time, no arrests have been made in the case of Hoover. However, the incident has left residents thinking about who would want to kill a well-liked man.

"Hopefully, they'll catch the perpetrator," an unnamed neighbor told the outlet.

The Boston-Edison community was described as quiet and heavily patrolled, baffling residents even more. Moreover, Hoover was well-loved by the community.

Some knew the late doctor, pointing out his kindness and openness to others.

"[He was] a loving son and brother, a brilliant, accomplished surgeon, an unrivaled collector and caretaker of all things beautiful, and a champion of art and culture," one of the neighbors named Paddy Lynch wrote on social media.

"Hospitality was certainly his specialty as he never hesitated to open his spectacular home to countless neighbors, friends, and charitable organizations. For a man small in stature, he was indeed larger than life," she added.

Another neighbor, Johnathan Shearrod, added that Hoover had lived alone but kept his abode immaculate.

"He's an anchor of the block, extremely involved in the neighborhood," he recalled, noting that Hoover completed his dream greenhouse project just the year before.