KEY POINTS The man was upset that his ex-girlfriend started dating and a new man and living with him

He went to the apartment hours before the shooting and waited for an opportune moment

The male victim's toddler daughter was inside the apartment at the time of the incident

A man infuriated over his ex-girlfriend's new relationship shot her and killed her new beau in a Florida apartment. He reportedly told deputies during his arrest that he wanted to "take the male victim's soul."

The shooting took place while the male victim's toddler daughter was also inside the apartment, but police said the child wasn't harmed.

Jose Aranibar-Camacho, 41, was arrested in connection with the incident that unfolded in the 7900 block of East Drive on Harbor Island in Florida's North Bay Village area at around 7:45 a.m. Monday, NBC Miami reported.

Aranibar-Camacho was booked on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and child neglect.

Police arrived at the apartment after receiving reports of a shooting and found Aranibar-Camacho walking outside the residence with bloodied hands. The suspect voluntarily told officers that he shot his ex and killed her current boyfriend in the apartment and claimed that he thought he was "going to take the male victim's soul," an arrest report indicated, according to the outlet.

"I killed my ex's [expletive] boyfriend," Aranibar-Camacho told deputies, as per NBC Miami. "I shot my girlfriend too."

Upon entering the apartment, officers found the woman's current boyfriend dead from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman, identified as Brittany Springmyer, was also found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Authorities also found the male victim's daughter, aged 2 to 3, inside the residence.

"It's a very traumatic situation for a child to experience, but thankfully she is OK," Miami-Dade Police detective Luis Sierra told 7 News.

Miami-Dade Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

After he was taken into custody, Aranibar-Camacho reportedly told cops that he was upset over his former girlfriend dating a new man and living with him.

According to the arrest report cited by NBC Miami, Aranibar-Camacho arrived at the apartment hours before the shooting and was waiting patiently for an opportune moment.

He allegedly bought a tourniquet, QuikClot and gauze days before the shooting, assuming he would need them in case he became injured in the shooting.

The male victim's and the toddler's identities weren't released by the cops. The child was handed over to the Department of Children and Families and was later placed in the custody of Springmyer's custody.