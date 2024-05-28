In the hustle and bustle of day-to-day life, the time for rigorous tracking and calculated finance management is slim. Several income sources, multiple credit and debit cards, and varying payment deadlines are only a few reasons why managing finances in today's fast-paced world poses a challenge. VOLA Finance tackles fiscal complexities head-on, empowering users to confidently navigate the tapestry of their finances with transformative solutions and cutting-edge tools.

Tushar Bagamane and José Bazbaz, friends and co-founders of VOLA, channeled the financial challenges they had experienced at college into innovation, embarking on a quest to champion financial democracy and literacy, particularly within the underbanked population. "We believe in an egalitarian future, where people of all ages and societal statuses have the resources and skills to thrive financially. We've built products around this mission and offer free tools to assist over half a million users each month with their finances" communicates Bazbaz.

From loan management dashboards to cards that build a user's credit history, VOLA equips users to build their finances for the long term. Its unyielding commitment to providing easy-to-navigate tools and financial aids shines through VOLA's panoptic repertoire, seamlessly integrated into the firm's proprietary and user-friendly app, accessible on all iOS and Android devices.

To promote authentic financial literacy and independence, VOLA introduced a first-of-its-kind cash advancement service, granting individuals up to $400 at no interest. Taking it one step further, the forward-thinking creators integrated real-time alerts. By notifying users of recent activities and upcoming payments, VOLA ensures users' balances remain at a comfortable amount and helps avoid overdraft fees, ultimately strengthening clients' credit histories.

Alongside a myriad of financial benefits, the VOLA credit card trailblazes through the fintech landscape with its convenience. Users can apply for a card on the VOLA app and have the ability to use the virtual card within minutes.

Forgotten obligations and outstanding payments lost under the heaps of other responsibilities obscure the path to fiscal independence. While keeping track of all loans, student debts, and credits is a challenging task, it is the only way to ensure credit scores don't get affected. VOLA Finance aids users who juggle between responsibilities with its user-oriented dashboard. In that place, individuals can access all their liabilities, analyze expenses, scrutinize interest rates of different loans, and curate the most effective payment plans.

With premium subscriptions starting as low as $1.99, seekers of financial literacy now have an easily accessible and all-encompassing source of knowledge. Currently, Bazbaz and Bagamane are eager to form partnerships with businesses whose vision for the future of finances aligns with theirs.

"From when we started five years ago to where we are now, we've seen a seismic shift in people's relationships with finances" conveys Bagamane. "We want to empower average users to proactively take charge of their expenses, helping them build credit scores and improving finance management. That mission was the root of VOLA, and with that mission, we'll continue to help empower the new generation when it comes to finance and financial freedom."