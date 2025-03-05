Despite holding the title of Secretary of State, Marco Rubio has been repeatedly sidelined on major foreign policy decisions by the Trump administration, leaving him frustrated and out of the loop, according to a report.

Tensions boiled over when Rubio was visibly sidelined during a contentious Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, just days before Trump announced a pause on U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

On Friday, Rubio was present but largely silent as Trump publicly berated Zelenskyy in a meeting that quickly became a viral moment, Seated next to Vice President JD Vance, Rubio's uneasy body language became a meme and a target for late-night satire.

Behind the scenes, Rubio has reportedly expressed frustration that he is often the last to learn of critical foreign policy decisions, four top Republicans told Vanity Fair.

The Secretary of State was again caught off guard when Trump appointed nine special envoys to oversee major diplomatic initiatives—offices housed within the White House, reinforcing the perception that Rubio lacks influence over U.S. foreign policy, sources said.

Rubio's frustration only deepened when Trump revoked former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's security detail, a move Rubio opposed but could not prevent.

Rubio has publicly praised Trump and taken a more critical stance toward Zelenskyy. However, speculation is growing that Rubio may not remain in the job for long. Republican insiders told the outlet that there is increasing doubt that he will last more than 18 months before stepping down, particularly as Trump continues to sideline the State Department.

