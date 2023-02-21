Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., called for the U.S. to undergo a "national divorce" on Monday, alarming lawmakers on both sides of the aisle with another inflammatory remark.

"We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government," Greene tweeted Monday, adding that "everyone that I talk to says this."

"From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat's [sic] traitorous America Last policies, we are done," Greene wrote.

The timing of the tweet caught many off guard, as the U.S. was in the midst of celebrating President's Day. The U.S. fought a civil war in the 1860s after a group of southern states rebelled to preserve the legal enslavement of Black people, later seceding from the union.

Former Rep. Liz Cheney responded to Greene's comments on Monday, suggesting the controversial lawmaker's call for separation was "unconstitutional."

"Our country is governed by the Constitution. You swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution. Secession is unconstitutional. No member of Congress should advocate secession, Marjorie," Cheney tweeted in response to Greene's comments.

Greene has previously explored the idea of a "national divorce" in comments made in 2021, saying that Democratic supporters were able to "ruin" California, and they should not be able to follow suit in Florida.

"All possible in a National Divorce scenario. After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida. Brainwashed people that move from CA and NY really need a cooling off period," she wrote on Twitter at the time.

Utah's Republican Gov. Spencer Cox also hit back at Greene for her latest comments, calling the rhetoric behind the remark "evil."

"This rhetoric is destructive and wrong and—honestly—evil. We don't need a divorce, we need marriage counseling. And we need elected leaders that don't profit by tearing us apart. We can disagree without hate. Healthy conflict was critical to our nation's founding and survival," Cox wrote on Twitter Monday.

Greene is not the first Republican lawmaker to call for a national separation of sorts but in the post-Jan. 6 world the stench of a weakened democracy lingers, renewed by her comments.

There had been growing indications Greene was trying to rebrand herself as someone who can bridge the divides in her party as she angles to be Donald Trump's 2024 running mate, but comments such as this one continue to dampen her momentum.