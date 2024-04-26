Mark Wahlberg is without doubt one of the most popular American actors in the world. The actor has graced top-grossing films in the international setting, produced movies and established business ventures, all of which contributed to his mind-blowing net worth.

As he currently basks in the success of his new movie "Arthur the King," let us take a look at Mark Wahlberg's net worth and how he got there.

Mark Wahlberg net worth

A look at the income sources of Wahlberg would show that his earnings are not only concentrated in a single source. Rather, he ensured that the eggs were not only placed in a single basket. Taking into consideration his income streams, Celebrity Net Worth approximated his net worth at $400 million.

According to Agent Advice, a real estate website that studies various real estate sales in the market, and determines, which ones have been the most profitable, the sale of Mark Wahlberg's 30,500 sq. ft. property in Beverley Park in Los Angeles, increased his assets by $46.7 million. He initially bought the land for only $8.35 million way back in 2009, and approximately 15 years after, he was able to sell it for $55 million, which translated to his $46.7 million profit.

It would seem that real estate has got a lot to do with Mark Wahlberg's net worth. In the same year, he also sold his townhouse in the exclusive Summerlin neighborhood for $16.6 million.

Now that is only an icing on the cake considering that the said deals were made in 2023. This has not yet included his other income streams on the same year, as well as in the years before.

Income from movies

For those fans of the "Transformers" franchise, one would know that the actor starred in two of these movies. He was the lead actor in the 2014 "Transformers: The Age of Extinction." This movie alone hit the $1.1 billion in revenues worldwide, contributing a substantial income for the actor.

Thereafter, another hit movie, still under the "Transformers" franchise starred Wahlberg in 2017. The Hollywood Reporter noted that in "Transformers: The Last Knight," he earned approximately $17 million in salary, with the film raking in around $600 million worldwide.

Wahlberg's production outfit

Aside from being a stalwart actor, he also established a production outfit, Closest to the Hole Productions, which also became a formidable source of his income. In fact, his own production and distribution company was responsible for a number of his films like "Deepwater Horizon" and "Mile 22."

He also worked hand-in-hand with HBO and produced the shows "Ballers," "Entourage," and "Boardwalk Empire." As per Hollywood Reporter, the fee for being the executive producer of the shows would range between $50,000 and $75,000 per episode.

The famous Wahlburgers

With a formidable career in Hollywood, plus his production outfit, one could say that he was made for life. However, that did not stop him from establishing more income-generating sources. In 2014, he, along with his two brothers, Paul and Donnie, founded Wahlburgers, a restaurant that is well-loved by many. It has even expanded and now boasts of 50 locations, serving as far as Hawaii and Australia. In fact, the chain was so successful that it paved the way for the establishment of a reality show centered on the business. It ran for about five years from 2014 to 2019.

Business investments

The business acumen of Mark Wahlberg could also be seen when he invested in F45 Training. The former was a chain of gyms, which has a presence in 67 countries. The company went public in 2021 and the actor had a 1.73% stake in it as per Reuters. With a valuation of $1.4 billion, one could only surmise how much he made out of his investment.

With a leaning on businesses evolving around health and fitness, he also invested in Aquahydrate and Performance Inspired.

More sources of income

Wahlberg can be considered a truly good businessman. He also established a car dealership. He partnered with auto dealer Jay Feldman and established the Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet in Columbus, Ohio. This was just the initial one since he subsequently established more car dealerships in the said state.

Aside from this, Wahlberg also signed endorsement deals. He partnered with Calvin Klein Inc., and AT&T Inc. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in 2017, he actually earned between $12 to $13 million for his stint in AT&T DirectTV commercials.

Still on fire

With the actor only 52 years old as of writing, there are still more opportunities for him both in the entertainment industry and in his businesses. His net worth may still keep on increasing in the years to come.