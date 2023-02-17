Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, entrepreneur Alexis Novak.

The 44-year-old guitarist exclusively shared three new images from their wedding with People.

Two of the photos showed the newlyweds going down the steps of their Los Angeles residence where the nuptials were reportedly held earlier this month. Meanwhile, the third photograph showed Valentine and Novak holding hands and smiling excitedly at guests upon entering their home in their wedding outfits.

The musician earlier announced their union in an Instagram post, where he wrote, "We eloped ❤️❤️❤️."

One of the wedding photos he uploaded at the time showed the bride and the groom dancing near the pool. In another, one could see Valentine signing a document in the presence of an unidentified individual and Novak looking at the camera with a big smile on her face.

Behati Prinsloo, the wife of Maroon 5 lead singer and chief songwriter Adam Levine, also took to Instagram to share a set of photos from the wedding, including one that showed Novak holding her bouquet and posing for the camera before boarding a car. Prinsloo also posted a photo of her playing basketball with the bride as well as three snaps in which she flaunted the all-black outfit she wore to the event.

Also present at the wedding were Valentine's celebrity pals including John Mayer. Ryan Tedder, who even wrote heartfelt congratulatory messages in response to Valentine's Instagram post, was also in attendance at the event.

Valentine began dating Novak, founder of vintage clothing company Tab Vintage, in 2018, according to People.

Interestingly, the couple also made headlines that same year when Valentine reinstalled Instagram on his phone just to post a touching birthday tribute to Novak. "I reinstalled Instagram just to say HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my gal. ok deleting now again," he wrote at the time.

They created a buzz anew in early 2022 when Valentine referred to Novak as his "wonderful fiancée" in a post on Feb. 14 of that year, triggering engagement rumors.

On the work front, the band – consisting of Levine, Valentine, Jesse Carmichael Matt Flynn and PJ Morton – is set to begin its Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live in Park MGM on March 24.

Fans can recall that Maroon 5 finished the North American leg of its world tour in August 2022 and the Asian leg of the tour in November and December last year.